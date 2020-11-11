SSR's Sister Says 'hopelessness Can Only Be Handled By Spirituality'; Shares Pic Of Kids

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her social media handle to share pictures of her kids Freyjaa and Nirvanh meditating. She wrote, "Heart shattering pain and deep restlessness and hopelessness can only be handled by spirituality."

"We love you God, always be with us and guide us in the right path. May good always prevail over evil. BhagvadGita #Krishna #OurGuide," she wrote in caption. Ankita Lokhande dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

SSR case update

Sushant was found dead at his residence on June 14 in Mumbai. The investigation into the death has seen many controversies, right from Mumbai Police calling it a ‘suicide’ to the Central Bureau of Investigation taking charge of the case. Rhea Chakraborty, prime accused in the FIR lodged by Sushant's family, was arrested by the NCB for alleged drug links, as she was also grilled by the ED and CBI.

Though the CBI has not ruled out the murder angle, the lack of updates from the agency has irked SSR fans.

Meanwhile, the CBI is still probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The premier investigating agency has clarified that the investigation has not been completed and that all angles were being looked at, after alleged reports of the AIIMS panel, that conducted forensic analysis, and others allegedly concluded it was a case of suicide. The CBI then hit out at the 'speculative reports.'

The Narcotics Control Bureau also is probing links, with prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, arrested then bailed, while her brother Showik is still in jail for alleged drug consumption and supply.

Sushant Singh Rajput fan creates special 'SSR space' website, sister Shweta reacts

Sushant Singh Rajput gets '1st ever cinema tribute' in New Zealand; Shweta, Ankita react

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.