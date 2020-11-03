Sushant Singh Rajput fan creates special 'SSR space' website, sister Shweta reacts

Sushant Singh Rajput fans have been remembering the late actor in various ways over the last few months. After the important movement seeking ‘CBI for SSR’, fans participated in numerous initiatives like feeding food to the unprivileged in his name or planting trees as they continued to raise their voice for ‘justice for Sushant’. As they continued to give tributes, including sharing his photos, videos, quotes, a fan brought some of the highlights on his life on the same page in the form of a website.

Sushant’s fan creates website in his name

A fan of Sushant Singh Rajput has come up with a website named SSR Space.The website brings on the same page the various aspects of his life, right from the ventures he was a part of and his interviews to the charitable initiatives he led.

SSR was also known for his ‘self-musings’ post and that too finds a mention in a separate category,. Hi entire journey, from studying Engineering to highlighting the ‘man with a golden heart’ when he donated for the Assam floods, have all been captured.

As an SSRian shared it, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti reacted with delight, thanking the creator and adding it was ‘wonderfully done.’

The creator has described on the website, “This webpage is just to remember a person that has touched life's of many like me. I didn't know him personally or professionally but has always admired the human being he was is, he is very much alive in our hearts. "I am trying to collect the information from various sources like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and some more. This platform is only to remember the legend and what he has shown us through his life. From his passion for acting and dancing, to his eagerness to know about the space and quantum physics, to his habit of reading and to his efforts to chase his dreams," it was written.

The person shared SSR’s quotes like "The Man I want to be looks back at me with the same longing and with a similar smile but somewhat different; free from the burden of hope. "

Sushant Singh Rajput death

Sushant was found dead at his residence on June 14 in Mumbai. The investigation into the death has seen many controveries, right from Mumbai Police calling it a ‘suicide’ to Central Bureau of Investigation taking charge of the case. Rhea Chakraborty, prime accused in the FIR lodged by Sushant's family, was arrested by the NCB for alleged drug links, as she was also grilled by the ED and CBI.

Though the CBI has not ruled out the murder angle, the lack of updates from the agency has irked SSR fans.

