'Stop Speculating About Her Whereabouts': Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer

After the Supreme Court hearing on Wednesday on Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, advocate Satish Maneshinde requested everyone to 'stop speculating about Rhea's whereabouts' and asserted that she is a 'law abiding citizen.' The single-member Supreme court bench headed by Justice Hrisheksh Roy on Wednesday gave the Maharasthra government and police three days' time to put on record all details pertaining to the probe on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Centre also gave its nod to transfer the case to CBI.

"The Bihar Government has already "transferred" the "Case" in which they have NO Jurisdiction to investigate. Once the case has left Bihar, Bihar Police have no concern in the case. The Solicitor General of India was present before the Supreme Court today on behalf of CBI and submitted that the Notification would be issued today. Till the matter is heard in the next week, the CBI being a premier agency is aware of its powers that need to be exercised in a Pending Matter before the Supreme Court. I would request all concerned to stop speculating about the whereabouts of Rhea Chakraborty. She’s a law-abiding citizen. The matter is sub judice," Rhea's lawyer said in a statement.

ON TAPE: Sushant's aide questions Sandip Ssingh's role in death, draws link to Disha

CBI officials say agency will probe Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The CBI is all set to take up the probe into the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on a reference from the Bihar government, officials said on Wednesday.

The agency is likely to re-register the FIR filed by Bihar police under IPC sections related to abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, cheating among other charges on a complaint from the family of the deceased actor against his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members.

According to the procedure, the CBI has the freedom to return the reference in case there are legal and jurisdictional issues involved and it may seek further clarification but sources in the know said the case will be taken up for investigation.

Sushant Singh case: 10 shocking revelations from Republic’s investigations so far

Sushant death: ED summons Rhea Chakraborty to appear on Aug 7

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actor Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on Friday in a money laundering probe stemming from a complaint filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father with the Bihar Police in connection with his death, officials said on Wednesday.

They said Chakraborty, 28, has been asked to depose before the investigating officer of the case on August 7.

Once she appears, the actor is expected to be questioned about her friendship with Rajput, possible business dealings and the developments that took place over the last few years between them.

Her statement will be recorded by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The summons are linked to amoney laundering case that was registered by the ED on July 31 on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR in which Sushant Singh Rajput's 74-year-old father K K Singh had accused actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting the Bollywood actor's suicide.

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.