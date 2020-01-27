'Street Dancer 3D' Inches Closer To Rs. 50 Crore, While 'Panga' Fares Below Expectations

2020's second big Box Office clash was between Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' and Varun Dhawan's 'Street Dancer 3D'. While both have received positive reviews from critics and audience, the Box-Office collections say otherwise.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to reveal that even after the Republic Day holiday (Sunday) boost, 'Panga' didn't collect much which in turn affected its weekend box-office collection — Rs. 14.91 crore. Meanwhile, Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' packed a solid weekend total and it now stands at Rs. 41. 23 crore. Analysts suggest that it will soon cross the Rs. 50 crore milestone with a positive word of mouth.

#Panga fares below expectations, despite glowing word of mouth... Biz escalated on Day 2, but the jump was missing on Day 3 [#RepublicDay]... Needs to trend very strongly on weekdays for a firm footing... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr. Total: ₹ 14.91 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2020

#StreetDancer3D puts up a healthy total in its weekend... Saw an upswing on Day 3, aided by #RepublicDay holiday... Strong in mass belt... Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr. Total: ₹ 41.23 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2020

Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film is set in London and is about two rival dance groups from India and Pakistan, who have been competing against each other every time they meet, be it at a cafe or at an underground street battle. However, they eventually realise that they stem from the same roots and have a common purpose to stand for their people from the Asian subcontinent.

'Street Dancer 3D' has clashed with 'Panga' starring Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda, and Neena Gupta. 'Panga' is inspired by the life of a national level Kabbadi player from India. The film by Fox Star Studios revolves around "a family who laughs, cries, dreams together, and remains by your side to make your dream come true".

