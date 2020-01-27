The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Street Dancer 3D' Inches Closer To Rs. 50 Crore, While 'Panga' Fares Below Expectations

Bollywood News

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's heartwarming film Panga collects Rs. 14.91 crores while Remo D' Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' packs a solid Rs. 41. 23 crore on weekend.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Street Dancer

2020's second big Box Office clash was between Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' and Varun Dhawan's 'Street Dancer 3D'. While both have received positive reviews from critics and audience, the Box-Office collections say otherwise.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to reveal that even after the Republic Day holiday (Sunday) boost, 'Panga' didn't collect much which in turn affected its weekend box-office collection — Rs. 14.91 crore. Meanwhile, Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' packed a solid weekend total and it now stands at Rs. 41. 23 crore. Analysts suggest that it will soon cross the Rs. 50 crore milestone with a positive word of mouth.

Alia Bhatt sends Kangana flowers for Padma Shri win, Rangoli says, 'I am enjoying it'

Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film is set in London and is about two rival dance groups from India and Pakistan, who have been competing against each other every time they meet, be it at a cafe or at an underground street battle. However, they eventually realise that they stem from the same roots and have a common purpose to stand for their people from the Asian subcontinent. 

Rangoli Chandel pinpoints Panga's low-screen count, hits out at Bollywood's 'masala films'

'Street Dancer 3D' has clashed with 'Panga' starring Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda, and Neena Gupta. 'Panga' is inspired by the life of a national level Kabbadi player from India. The film by Fox Star Studios revolves around "a family who laughs, cries, dreams together, and remains by your side to make your dream come true".

Did Richa Chadha & Kangana Ranaut get along well on 'Panga' sets? 'Fukrey' actor answers

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMI HITS OUT AT CONGRESS' SHERGILL
FORCED CONVERSION IN PAK
JNU STUDENT QUESTIONS SC
KANGANA CELEBRATES PADMA SHRI WIN
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY TAKES ON CENTRE
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA