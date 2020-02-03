'Street Dancer 3D' Vs 'Panga' Box Office Collection: Which Film Is Doing Better?

Two of the most awaited movies of the year, Street Dancer 3D and Panga released last month. The movies have clashed at the box office, however, both the movies have seen a downward trend post week 2. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D received great reviews from the critics, yet it failed to leave a mark at the box office. Despite having a gripping storyline, Panga too failed to hit the mark at the box office. Check out the latest box office report of the movies.

Street Dancer 3D Box office collection

#StreetDancer3D remains low-key in Weekend 2... Saw reasonable growth on [second] Sat and Sun, but the trend is weak... The theatrical biz is below expectations... [Week 2] Fri 2.01 cr, Sat 3.40 cr, Sun 3.91 cr. Total: ₹ 66.09 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2020

According to trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh, the theatrical biz of Street Dancer 3D is below expectations. The movie in its second week has a box office collection of just ₹ 66.09 crores. Street Dancer 3D was expected to have a much better box office collection, which has reportedly left actor Varun Dhawan in a state of shock.

Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The movie also stars Nora Fatehi, Punit Pathak, Caroline Wilde, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and Prabhu Dheva. Street Dancer 3D was helmed by Remo D’sSouza and the movie hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

Panga Box office collection

#Panga struggles... Saw an upturn on [second] Sat and Sun, but the theatrical biz isn’t in sync with its merits... Multiple films [#Tanhaji, #SD3D, #JawaaniJaaneman] have made a dent in its biz... [Week 2] Fri 88 lakhs, Sat 1.56 cr, Sun 1.84 cr. Total: ₹ 25.64 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2020

Trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh revealed that the theatrical biz if the movie isn’t in sync with its merits. Panga has been credited for being one a great movie with strong storyline by its fans. The box office collection of the movie was dented by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Street Dancer 3D as well as Jawaani Jaaneman. Panga, in its second week, has a box office collection of just ₹ 25.64 crores. Which is significantly less than that of Street Dancer 3D.

Panga stars Kangana Ranaut, along with Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta. The movie is a sports drama based on the life of a woman who goes back to her sports career after embracing motherhood. The movie- Panga is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and was released on January 24, 2020.

