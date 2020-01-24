Harleen Sethi's Wardrobe Is #goals; Here's Some Stylish Casual Outfits Of The Actor

Harleen Sethi, who is currently riding high on the success of her latest web-series Broken but Beautiful, is a true fashionista in real life. She has done several shows as an actor on Indian television like Gulmohar Grand and Gabru: Hip Hop Ke Shehzaade.

In fact, Harleen Sethi has hosted a couple of reality shows as well like Yarri Dosti Shaadi and India Adventures. However, her claim to fame was ALTBalaji's Broken but Beautiful.

Image Credit: Harleen Sethi Instagram

The stunning actor is nothing short of a fashion diva. Harleen Sethi has always managed to impress her fans with her meticulous sense of fashion. Be it a formal event, a Diwali party or a casual date with friends, Harleen Sethi always steps out in style. But what astonished us the most, is Harleen's uber-comfy casual looks. Take a look some Harleen Sethi photos in stylish casual outfits.

Harleen Sethi Instagram photos in fashionable casual outfits

Harleen Sethi will take your breath away in brown

Image Credit: Harleen Sethi Instagram

Harleen Sethi Instagram is full of some truly fashionable photos of her in captivating outfits. In this photo of Harleen, she is looking really stylish in a brown boho dress. Her headband is completing her entire look beautifully.

Harleen looks wondrous in white

Image Credit: Harleen Sethi Instagram

Out of all Harleen Sethi photos in casual looks, this one is our favourite. The actress slays in a white dress and how! She looks simply breath-taking.

Harleens slays in an off-shoulder dress

Image Credit: Harleen Sethi Instagram

Off-shoulder dresses are quite comfortable to wear in summer. In this picture, Harleen Sethi can be seen donning a red-white checked off-shoulder and is simply rocking her casual look.

Harleen shines in a strappy sky-blue dress

Image Credit: Harleen Sethi Instagram

In this picture, Harleen looks nothing short of a princess. In fact, her dress will somewhat remind you of Arabian Night's princess Jasmine.

Harleen makes heads turn is a mustard pantsuit

Image Credit: Harleen Sethi Instagram

Pantsuits look really classic. In this post, she is seen wearing with a crop top. Which makes her look really pretty and voguish.

