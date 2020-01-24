The Debate
Harleen Sethi's Wardrobe Is #goals; Here's Some Stylish Casual Outfits Of The Actor

Bollywood News

Harleen Sethi has time and again dazzled us with her impeccable taste in fashion. Check out some stunning casual outfits of the beautiful actor below

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harleen Sethi

Harleen Sethi, who is currently riding high on the success of her latest web-series Broken but Beautiful, is a true fashionista in real life. She has done several shows as an actor on Indian television like Gulmohar Grand and Gabru: Hip Hop Ke Shehzaade.

In fact, Harleen Sethi has hosted a couple of reality shows as well like Yarri Dosti Shaadi and India Adventures. However, her claim to fame was  ALTBalaji's Broken but Beautiful.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harleen Sethi (@itsharleensethi) on

Image Credit: Harleen Sethi Instagram 

Also Read: Harleen Sethi Oozes Oodles Of Glamour In These Party Outfits, See Pics

The stunning actor is nothing short of a fashion diva. Harleen Sethi has always managed to impress her fans with her meticulous sense of fashion. Be it a formal event, a Diwali party or a casual date with friends, Harleen Sethi always steps out in style. But what astonished us the most, is Harleen's uber-comfy casual looks. Take a look some Harleen Sethi photos in stylish casual outfits.

Harleen Sethi Instagram photos in fashionable casual outfits 

Harleen Sethi will take your breath away in brown 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harleen Sethi (@itsharleensethi) on

Image Credit: Harleen Sethi Instagram 

Harleen Sethi Instagram is full of some truly fashionable photos of her in captivating outfits. In this photo of Harleen, she is looking really stylish in a brown boho dress. Her headband is completing her entire look beautifully. 

Harleen looks wondrous in white

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harleen Sethi (@itsharleensethi) on

Image Credit: Harleen Sethi Instagram 

Out of all Harleen Sethi photos in casual looks, this one is our favourite. The actress slays in a white dress and how! She looks simply breath-taking.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar's Wardrobe Is #goals; Here's Some Fashion Inspiration From The Pop Icon

Harleens slays in an off-shoulder dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harleen Sethi (@itsharleensethi) on

Image Credit: Harleen Sethi Instagram 

Off-shoulder dresses are quite comfortable to wear in summer. In this picture, Harleen Sethi can be seen donning a red-white checked off-shoulder and is simply rocking her casual look.

Harleen shines in a strappy sky-blue dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harleen Sethi (@itsharleensethi) on

Image Credit: Harleen Sethi Instagram 

In this picture, Harleen looks nothing short of a princess. In fact, her dress will somewhat remind you of  Arabian Night's princess Jasmine.

Also Read: Natasha Poonawalla: A Look At All The Times When She Proved Her Impeccable Fashion Sense

Harleen makes heads turn is a mustard pantsuit 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harleen Sethi (@itsharleensethi) on

Image Credit: Harleen Sethi Instagra

Pantsuits look really classic. In this post, she is seen wearing with a crop top.  Which makes her look really pretty and voguish. 

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Vs Sara Ali Khan: Who Rocks Stiletto Game Better?

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
