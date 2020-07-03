Saroj Khan's Death: Subhash Ghai Says "Parivartan Aaega, Saroj Khan Nai Aaengi"

Bollywood has lost its most renowned choreographer, Saroj Khan on July 3, 2020. The choreographer was 71-years-old when she suffered from a cardiac arrest and lost her life. A number of celebrities have come forward to share condolences for the ace choreographer’s death. Subhash Ghai is one of the celebrities who has expressed his feelings about Khan’s death on social media. He recently shared a video on his Instagram and shared his feeling about the same.

Subhash Ghai's tribute for Saroj Khan

Subhash Ghai took to his Instagram to share a video of the impact of Saroj Khan’s death in the Hindi film industry. He expresses his views about The Mother of Dance/Choreography in India and how she changed the film industry. In the same context, Ghai says that changes will keep coming but then “Saroj Khan” does not. He also mentioned that Saroj Khan was the only person responsible for keeping Classical dance style alive in the industry. He shared the video and captioned it with, “AN ERA HAS GONE absolutely my personal loss. an integral part of our Mukta”.

AN ERA HAS GONE

absolutely my personal loss.

an integral part of our Mukta arts family-my strong partner in grooming stars like Madhuri Meenaxi Manisha n ashwarya 🙏🏽

Master of masters 👍

Saroj Khan will live in history of choreography of Indian cinema indeed.

Bye JAAN. RIP 😔 pic.twitter.com/iZcN3EBMh7 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) July 3, 2020

Subhash Ghai has also shared a tribute for Saroj Khan post on his Twitter account. He shared a picture of the ace choreographer. Similarly, other celebrities from the industry have also shared a number of posts for Saroj Khan. her death has certainly shaken the entire media industry. Here are some posts by other Bollywood star on Saroj Khan’s death.

Bollywood reacts to Saroj Khan's death

I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you💔 My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 3, 2020

Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2020

My first choreographer in Bollywood our "Master Ji" 💗

I was lucky to begin with the best dance Guru!!

As petrified I was of Her strictness for perfection, Her golden compliments stay with me forever 🙏

May She find greater happiness in the Higher World #SarojKhan 🙏 — AMRITA RAO (@AmritaRao) July 3, 2020

More about Saroj Khan

Saroj Khan had been in the industry for over 40 years. She had choreographed more than 2000 dance numbers to date. She had been a part of some iconic films and was known for her choreography for songs like Ek Do Teen and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga. She had also won three National Awards for her contribution to Devdas, Sringaram, and Jab We Met. She was also a part of a number of reality dance shows including Nach Baliye, Ustaadon Ka Ustaad, Boogie Woogie and many more.

