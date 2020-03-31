'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' Part 3 On Cards? Director Hitesh Kewalya Spills The Beans

Ayushmann Khurrana and Hitesh Kewalya's last release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan not only received a positive response at the box-office but also bagged praises and appreciation from the critics and the audience. Recently, the filmmaker Hitesh Kewalya hinted that they might start working on the third installment soon. Giving a brief about the upcoming project, he spilled beans on what the audience can expect from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan 3.

Hitesh Kewalya confirms Shubh Mangal Saavdhan 3

Recently, with a leading entertainment magazine, Hitesh Kewalya opened up about the performance and making of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Amid the conversation, he also mentioned about Shubh Mangal Saavdhan 3. While talking about it, the filmmaker confirmed that part 3 will come but it will take time. He further added that he is looking for a pertinent topic for the picturisation. Adding more to the same, he mentioned that he wants to explore love in a deeper and human way.

On the other side, talking about the making of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan he explained how his crew reacted when they shot the kissing scenes for the film. He said that for the first kissing scene they took around 7 to 8 takes. He also revealed that after several takes, the crew on the set started looking at the kiss as an expression of love.

For the unversed, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, released on February 21, 2020, is a social-drama comedy film. The film unfolds the struggles a gay couple goes through when their family learns about their sexuality. Apart from Ayuhsmann, the star cast of the film also has Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Jitendra Kumar among others.

