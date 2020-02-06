'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Badhaai Ho' & Other Top-rated Ayushmann Khurrana Films On IMDb

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana set fire at the box-office in 2019 with his back to back hits. His film Article 15, Bala and Dream Girl not only bagged a good amount at the ticket counter but also boated appreciation and praises from the critics and the audience for the performance and the concept of the films. His film Article 15 received immense love from the audience, whereas, Bala and Dream Girl tickled the funny bones of the audience. Check out the list of Ayushmann's top-rated IMDb films.

Ayushmann Khurrana's top-rated IMDb films

Bareilly Ki Barfi - 7.5

The film stars two of the finest actors Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in the lead. Kriti Sanon played the female lead of the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial. The rom-com narrates the story of a small-town girl, who falls in love with a writer after reading his book. But her life takes turn when she meets him personally.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan - 6.9

The film starring Bala co-actors in the lead released in 2017. The RS Prasanna directorial caught the attention of the audience and the critics. The Hindi remake of a Tamil-language film features a couple, who fall in love but then the groom discovers that he suffers from erectile dysfunction. The film boated praises from its concept and screenplay. The sequel, titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, will release on February 21, 2020. The upcoming sequel will focus on homosexuality.

Badhaai Ho - 8

The movie features Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead. Reportedly, the film is the ninth highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year 2018. Ayushmann plays the character of a 25-year-old guy named Nakul Kaushik who is in a relationship with Renee Sharma. Despite being a rom-com movie, the Amit Sharma directorial dealt with the socially relevant issue of middle-age pregnancy.

Vicky Donor - 7.8

Vicky Donor, released in 2012, also marked the debut of Ayushmann Khurrana along with Yami Gautam. The film directed by Shoojit Sircar was also the first film of John Abraham's production house. The film unfolds the story of a sperm donor and how his life turns upside down after he is confronted about it by his wife and family. The quirky script and Ayushmann's performance bagged appreciation from the audience and the critics.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha - 7.5

The rom-com, directed by Sharat Katariya, released on February 27, 2015. Actor Bhumi Pednekar started her Bollywood career with the film. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Seema Bhargava and Sheeba Chaddhain as pivotal characters. The film revolves around a man who unwillingly gets married to a girl and how he is not comfortable with her appearance. Bhumi Pednekar's performance won hearts.

