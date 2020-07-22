Sushant Case: Subramanian Swamy Answers 'how Much Time For Justice?', Team Kangana Agrees

Despite Mumbai Police ruling out foul play in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, his fans and netizens have been vociferous in their demand for ‘justice’. Not just the Twitteratti, even politicians came out in favour of a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the death. One of the prominent names to lend support to this initiative is Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dr Subaramanian Swamy.

The Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament had appointed a lawyer to look into the scope of CBI probe into the matter. And it seems netizens are getting impatient on attaining ‘justice’ for the late star. A Twitter user tagged Swamy and wrote that ‘India has lost a gem’ and that he was ‘murdered’, to ask how long will the process take.

The leader wrote that the fight for justice had no ‘time limit.’ He added that it was important to have the resolve to fight till the end, or better not fight at all. The politician added that ‘crooks will buckle’ only when they realise that they were against those who don’t give up.

: Fight for justice has no time limit. Either resolve to fight till you get justice or better you do not fight at all. Crooks will buckle only when they know you will not give up. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 22, 2020

Kangana Ranaut’s team agreed with the statement and added that one must have the patience to ‘fight through it’ and not ‘lose focus’ if one cared for justice and wanted to ‘reform wrong practices.’ The tweet listed ‘gigantic will power, focus, perseverance and passion’ to beat the ‘mafia.’

Dr @Swamy39 is right, if we really care for justice and want to reform wrong practices we must have patience to fight it through, we mustn’t lose focus, it needs gigantic will power, focus, perseverance and passion to beat the mafia🙏 https://t.co/qS5HQmh66J — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 22, 2020

Subramanian Swamy had earlier shared his thoughts on the case in an online interview with the lawyer, who had earlier claimed that his letter to Mumbai Police to seal Sushant’s house has not reached the force. He also claimed that his voice was ‘suppressed.’ Now, the leader himself has sent a letter to Mumbai Police to seal the house.

Dr @Swamy39 letter to Mumbai Police, refers to my letter for sealing of flat & urges action! pic.twitter.com/UsoejmN2RX — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) July 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Dr Swamy also stated that he was going to light a lamp for SSR at 8pm on Wednesday.

Kangana too has been at the forefront of attacking the big names of the film industry over nepotism, favouritism and negative reportage in the wake of Sushant’s death. She claimed the career of Sushant, who passed away on June 14, was ‘systematically sabotaged.’ Two names she mentioned in the interview on Republic TV’s Nation Wants to Know, Aditya Chopra and Rajeev Masand, have been questioned by Mumbai Police in connection with the case.

