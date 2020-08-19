Subramanian Swamy Issues First Response As SC Allows CBI To Probe Sushant's Death

Pronouncing the verdict in the plea by Rhea Chakraborty, the Supreme Court has given its nod for a CBI probe in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. Even as the verdict was being pronounced, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter and hailed the decision and the central agency. Swamy was one of the key persons who demanded a CBI probe in the death case of the actor and even wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same.

CBI jay ho — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 19, 2020

The top court in its verdict on August 19 not only gave nod to a CBI probe in the case but also recognized the jurisdiction of Bihar Police saying that it is competent to give consent for a CBI investigation. It is to be noted that Bihar government has already given its nod to CBI probe and the central agency has begun its work. However, the opposition by the Maharashtra government and Rhea Chakraborty in the top court was a hindrance to the CBI, which has now been removed. Subramaniam Swamy's co-lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari also commented on the development:

It was a difficult journey, many laughed, when we promised CBI investigation on 9th July.



But We the #Warriors4SSR united & fought.



Promise Made, Promise delivered.



We achieved CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput.



सत्यमेव जयते — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) August 19, 2020

CBI team ready for investigation

Sources have informed Republic that the CBI SIT team will leave for Mumbai after the order comes in. Sources revealed that the CBI team is waiting for the detailed order from the apex court. However, sources informed that their date of leaving has not been fixed as of now.

On the other side, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the financial angle in Sushant's case, has found inconsistencies in statements of Rhea Chakraborty and others quizzed in the case. Rhea has been questioned twice, and sources said that she may be summoned again. Her brother Showik Chakraborty has been questioned thrice, her business manager Shruti Modi has been summoned twice.

Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani has also recorded his statement twice. Sources report that after the SC order, ED will send summons to the prime suspects and Sushant's father will be present to counter them. Moreover, the probe agency has said that Mumbai Police has not shared details of digital evidence and their forensic audit report of Sushant case with them.

Earlier on Tuesday, Enforcement Directorate sources informed Republic TV that Rhea's Europe trip is under the scanner. Sushant and Rhea went on a Europe trip in October last year. As per sources, the ED would be looking on if certain investments were done by Rhea on this long trip from October 3 to October 28. ED will also probe if there are any foreign bank accounts under Rhea's name, sources said.

