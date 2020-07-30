Uddhav Govt Opposing CBI Probe Can Be Overruled; 'F' In FIR Not 'Final': Subramanian Swamy

Senior BJP leader & Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy who has been demanding a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death on Thursday said that Maharashtra govt cabinet led by CM Uddhav Thackeray should not have decided that the state will not permit a probe by the central investigating agency.

'Case is overloading the police'

Taking to Twitter, he said that the High Courts and Supreme Courts can overrule that and direct a CBI inquiry. Dr Swamy stated that he did that in Tamil Nadu when a dominant caste through police rampaged a "100% scheduled caste" village. He added that late J.Jayalalithaa who was the CM of the state had opposed it.

Uddav Cabinet ought not to have decided that the State will not permit a CBI Inquiry. The High Courts and SC can overrule that and direct CBI inquiry. I did that in Tamil Nadu when a dominant caste through Police rampaged a 100% Scheduled Caste village. CM, JJ had opposed it. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 30, 2020

The Rajya Sabha MP also claimed that "80% of the Mumbai Police want the case to be sent to CBI" because this "high profile steaming hot case" is overloading the Police. Taking a jibe at the Mumbai Police who has been criticized for its investigation in the case, Dr Swamy said Mumbai Police thinks FIR stands for "Final" Information Report and not "First Information Report"

Mumbai Police thinks FIR stands for "Final" InformationReport as per M3, not "First" Information Report as per Criminal Procedure Code. So to register the "FIR" the Mumbai Police is waiting for all the information to come in. Is Mumbai Police following M3 prepared Cr.PC? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 30, 2020

Earlier in the day, Dr Swamy took to Twitter and shared a picture stating evidence that shows why he thinks that the actor's death is not a suicide. The picture shared by Swamy has 26 evidence points, out of which 24 support the theory of murder, while only two support the theory of suicide. The list also consists of a 'Remarks' column that reasons the possible scenarios for the findings. However, Dr Swamy has not revealed the source of the image that he has shared.

Why I think Sushanth Singh Rajput was murdered pic.twitter.com/GROSgMYYwE — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 30, 2020

'No Question Of Transferring Case To CBI'

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Maharashtra government stated that it won’t transfer the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh stated that there were only in favour of a probe by Mumbai Police and that there was ‘no question’ of transferring the case. The statement came in the wake of increased criticism of Mumbai Police by leaders like Subramanian Swamy, and Sushant’s family approaching the Bihar police, who registered a First Information Report against Rhea Chakraborty.

Rhea moves Supreme Court

Rhea Chakraborty and five others have been booked under charges of abetting the suicide, embezzlement, cheating, and conspiracy under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC. A four-member team of the Bihar Police had earlier arrived in Mumbai to probe the case after the FIR was filed on Sushant's father KK Singh's complaint.

Rhea on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court after a First Informational Report (FIR) was registered against her in the case. The actor’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde informed that they have filed a writ petition, urging for the transfer of the investigation from Bihar to Mumbai, as the investigation in Mumbai was still pending. Sushant’s sister also recorded her statement in the Versova area of Mumbai on Wednesday. Sushant's family will file a caveat in the Supreme Court that no decision be taken ex-parte.

