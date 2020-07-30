'Why I Think Sushant Singh Rajput Was Murdered': Subramanian Swamy Cites 24-point Evidence

In his fight to demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday took to Twitter and shared a picture stating evidence that shows why he thinks that the actor's death is not a suicide.

Swamy has been demanding a CBI probe in the suicide case of late Sushant Singh and has alleged that it was a murder. The picture shared by Swamy has 26 evidence points, out of which 24 supports the theory of murder, while only two supports the theory of suicide. The list also consists of a 'Remarks' column that reasons the possible scenarios for the findings.

The list contains 'evidence' like: "SSR's nonexistence on social media, various marks on body, anti-depressant found in room, location & length of ligature mark, no froth from the mouth, no tongue protrusion, cloth hanging from fan, no small table, furniture found inside, body language of closest friends, no suicide notes, SSR changed his sim cards, etc. Among the aforementioned list, only two pieces of evidence that supported the suicide theory are anti-depressants found in room and SSR's non-existence on social media.

Why I think Sushanth Singh Rajput was murdered pic.twitter.com/GROSgMYYwE — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 30, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, speaking to Republic TV, Dr Swamy reiterated the need for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death after Rhea Chakraborty was booked on charges on abetting his suicide. The Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament stated the Mumbai Police had ‘dragged their feet’, and were ‘reluctant’ to get into the bottom of the case. Highlighting the social equations of the top officers with Bollywood, the BJP leader urged that the force steps back, to allow the CBI to take over.

Bihar govt issues first response after Sushant case FIR; says CM Nitish wants justice fast

'I will go to Court': Subramanian Swamy

Swamy had been at the forefront of demanding CBI investigation on Sushant's death. He had written to the Prime Minister seeking a CBI probe and had joined the movement for ‘justice’, even lighting a candle for Sushant.

Dr. Swamy had earlier said: "The way things are developing and things are coming out, it is inevitable that CBI inquiry will take place, in case it is not done, I will go to Court, I am just waiting for Mumbai Police to do its job." Swamy also took to Twitter and requested the people of the country to urge their respective MPs to write to PM in order to initiate a probe in the case.

All those who want CBI inquiry into the circumstances of SSR’s unnatural death should ask their constituency MPs to write, like me, to PM asking for a CBI inquiry. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 25, 2020

'No Question Of Transferring Case To CBI': Maha Home Minister

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Maharashtra government stated that it won’t transfer the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Desmukh stated that there were only in favour of a probe by Mumbai Police and that there was ‘no question’ of transferring the case. The statement came in the wake of increased criticism of Mumbai Police by leaders like Subramanian Swamy, and Sushant’s family approaching the Bihar police, who registered a First Information Report against Rhea Chakraborty.

'Whole nation, including Sushant's family has lost faith in Maharashtra Govt': Ram Kadam

Sushant Singh Rajput's father's 7 questions in FIR

"When Sushant did not suffer from any mental illness before 2019, what happened to him after coming in contact with Rhea Chakraborty?"

"If Sushant was suffering from a mental illness and undergoing treatment, why was the family’s permission not taken in written or verbal?"

"What were the medicines given and the treatment that doctors were administering to Sushant based on Rhea’s inputs?"

"Why did suddenly Rhea leave Sushant alone and broke all contacts with him when she knew he was in a critical situation?"

"Why was Rs 15 crore transferred from the Sushant’s account in Kotak Mahindra Bank to another bank account which is not related to my son?"

"When Sushant had been popular in the film industry, why did he stop getting film offers after meeting Rhea?"

"Why did Rhea stop Sushant from pursuing organic farming when he was looking for suitable land in Kerala with his friend Mahesh?"

Sushant Singh Rajput death: 'No question of transferring case to CBI', says Maha Home Min

Rhea moves SC

Rhea Chakraborty and five others have been booked under charges of abetting the suicide, embezzlement, cheating, and conspiracy under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC. A four-member team of the Bihar Police had earlier arrived in Mumbai to probe the case after the FIR was filed on Sushant's father KK Singh's complaint.

Rhea on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court after a First Informational Report (FIR) was registered against her in the case. The actor’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde informed that they have filed a writ petition, urging for the transfer of the investigation from Bihar to Mumbai, as the investigation in Mumbai was still pending. Sushant’s sister also recorded her statement in the Versova area of Mumbai on Wednesday.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family files caveat in SC after Rhea Chakraborty moves apex court

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.