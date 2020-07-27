Devendra Fadnavis Wishes Successor CM Uddhav Thackeray On Shiv Sena Chief's 60th Birthday

Leader of opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has extended his wishes on Monday to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday. Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis prayed for the Sena Supremo's long and healthy life.

"Honourable Uddhav Ji Happy Birthday to you! I wish you good health and long life," Fadnavis tweeted in Marathi.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended wishes to the Maharashtra chief minister for his longevity

Best wishes to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray Ji on his birthday. I pray for Uddhav Ji’s long and healthy life. @OfficeofUT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2020

'No birthday celebration'

Chief Minister Thackeray had said on Thursday that he would not celebrate his 60th birthday. Nobody should come to his house or office to extend greetings on his birthday on July 27, he said.

"Instead of spending money on garlands, the amount should be contributed to the Chief Minister's relief fund. Health camps, blood and plasma donation camps should be organized," he said, adding he would like to dedicate all the birthday wishes to COVID warriors.

"There should be no posters and banners and no crowds," the chief minister added, reminding that the state was still battling coronavirus. "Last four months' efforts are bearing fruit but we have to be alert," he said.

Fadnavis alerts CM of less number COVID tests in Mumbai

The former CM of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis had on Saturday alerted Thackeray on the less number of COVID-19 testings in Mumbai as compared to Pune even as Mumbai has much larger population and is the biggest hotspot of the virus in the entire country. Fadnavis had written a letter to the chief minister stating that Mumbai is at risk due to the less number of COVID tests in the financial capital.

The letter draws a comparison between the number of tests in Pune and Mumbai. According to the letter, 4,62,221 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Mumbai as on July 23 while that of Pune is 3,54,721. The week from July 17 to July 21 shows 41,376 tests conducted in Mumbai while Pune reported 85,139 tests, double than Mumbai. Mumbai which has a population size much larger than Pune is showing far less testings as compared to Pune, the letter noted.

"Despite the state increasing the testing yet Mumbai which remains the largest hotspot in the country for Coronavirus sees a lesser number of COVID-19 testings, this is becoming a difficult puzzle to solve. It should be noted that this is like playing with lives of the Mumbaikars and its direct impact is the death rate in Mumbai," Fadnavis wrote in the letter.

"The death rate in Pune is 2.31 percent, while in Mumbai is 5.60 percent. The death rate of entire Maharashtra is 3.68. The primary reason for Mumbai's death rate not getting under control is the less number of tests in the city," he added.