Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Explains Why She Deleted Blistering Attack On Anurag Kashyap

On Tuesday, singer-actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took to her Twitter handle to criticise director Anurag Kashyap for allegedly insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Not just that, she also took a dig at his recent work (Sacred Games & Ghost Stories) and called it 'ghatiya' (rubbish). But she later deleted the tweet.

Krishnamoorthi on Wednesday confirmed that she indeed deleted the tweet because she didn't want to enter a squabble unnecessarily. She also concluded by saying that she meant it, nevertheless. "Ya I deleted this tweet bec I didn't want the stress of tu tu.main main. But I meant it nevertheless," Suchitra wrote on Twitter.

While explaining 'nepotism' to a netizen, Suchitra took a sharp dig at Kashyap and said that 'if a person's confidence is so low that he does nothing but insult others rather than working on their own success, how will he succeed?' She later clarified in a tweet that has now been deleted that, "Example of my last tweet being Anurag Kashyap. Bhai apna kaam first dhang se karo - sacred games aur ghost stories jaise bakwaas banaate ho. Failure digest nai hota isliye PM Modi ko insult karne mein lage ho. It's twisted.(sic)"

Suchitra's interaction with a user over 'Failure digest nai hota'

In the tweet (that has now been deleted), Suchitra had written: "Failure digest nai hota isliye PM Modi ko insult karne mein lage ho," and to this, a user pointed out that he did not expect this statement coming from her. The user wrote: "It's just tht I didn't expect a person like you to say such a thing. I maybe a nobody to say this, but as a person who thinks positively of you, I just felt a statement like this wasn't something that a person of yr standing would come to." Suchitra in response to his comment said that her kindness does 'err on occasions' when she is really angry.

