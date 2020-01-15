The Debate
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Explains Why She Deleted Blistering Attack On Anurag Kashyap

Bollywood News

Krishnamoorthi on Wednesday took to her Twitter handle to confirm that she indeed deleted the tweet because she didn't want to enter a squabble with Kashyap.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Suchitra

On Tuesday, singer-actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took to her Twitter handle to criticise director Anurag Kashyap for allegedly insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Not just that, she also took a dig at his recent work (Sacred Games & Ghost Stories) and called it 'ghatiya' (rubbish). But she later deleted the tweet.

Krishnamoorthi on Wednesday confirmed that she indeed deleted the tweet because she didn't want to enter a squabble unnecessarily. She also concluded by saying that she meant it, nevertheless. "Ya I deleted this tweet bec I didn't want the stress of tu tu.main main. But I meant it nevertheless," Suchitra wrote on Twitter.

Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap calls it 'anything but horror', reveals jealousy for Dibakar

While explaining 'nepotism' to a netizen, Suchitra took a sharp dig at Kashyap and said that 'if a person's confidence is so low that he does nothing but insult others rather than working on their own success, how will he succeed?' She later clarified in a tweet that has now been deleted that, "Example of my last tweet being Anurag Kashyap. Bhai apna kaam first dhang se karo - sacred games aur ghost stories jaise bakwaas banaate ho. Failure digest nai hota isliye PM Modi ko insult karne mein lage ho. It's twisted.(sic)"

Suchitra's interaction with a user over 'Failure digest nai hota'

In the tweet (that has now been deleted), Suchitra had written: "Failure digest nai hota isliye PM Modi ko insult karne mein lage ho," and to this, a user pointed out that he did not expect this statement coming from her. The user wrote: "It's just tht I didn't expect a person like you to say such a thing. I maybe a nobody to say this, but as a person who thinks positively of you, I just felt a statement like this wasn't something that a person of yr standing would come to." Suchitra in response to his comment said that her kindness does 'err on occasions' when she is really angry.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi attacks Anurag Kashyap for insulting PM Modi, deletes tweet later

Anurag Kashyap's 'Hanuman' termed one of the best in animation, he calls it 'terrible'

 

 

