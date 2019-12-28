Anurag Kashyap's 'Hanuman' Termed One Of The Best In Animation, He Calls It 'terrible'

Anurag Kashyap has always been known for his ‘dark’ and ‘intense’ movies. Be it shooting to fame as a writer in Satya, courting controversy with his first two films Paanch and Black Friday, or later establishing himself as one of the best directors in the country with films like Dev.D and Gangs of Wasseypur, intensity has been something he thrives on.

However, many might not be aware that he made something completely opposite to his usual intense fare as well - an animation film Return of Hanuman in 2007.

While animation has been a genre that the Indian film industry has failed to make inroads in the same way as some of the other genres, Return of Hanuman is often considered an aberration. As the movie completed 12 years on Saturday, a netizen called it ‘one of the best animated films made in India’. However, the filmmaker expressed his disagreement, calling it ‘terrible’.

The Manmarziyaan director stated that he was ‘incapable’ of making an animation film. He also gave the examples of Geetanjali Rao’s films and the Japanese-Ramayan collaborations. Anurag also called it a ‘lost opportunity’ since he felt much more could have been done with it.

A netizen wrote to Anurag Kashyap, “12 Years of #ReturnOfHanuman: Arguably one of the best animated films made in India. Had so much fun watching the film as a kid! @anuragkashyap72 merged mythology with new-age fiction effortlessly.

He added, "He must make another animated film soon.” Anurag, however, was far from pleased.

It was a terrible film .. want to see great animation , see Geetanjali Rao’s films, see “Dhap”, see the Japanese Ramayan co-collaborates by the creator of Hanuman .. anyways I am incapable of doing animation https://t.co/3wH3PG2ORd — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 28, 2019

The user replied, “Being critical of your work is a good thing but as an audience member, I firmly believe it was a genuinely well-made film.” The Akira director revealed that he didn’t utilise the full potential of the medium.

Could have been so much better. At the most a lost opportunity. I loved the script though . So much could have been achieved with it . The very first thing as a filmmaker I would say it wasn’t consistent .. https://t.co/XdozKZmbTh — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 28, 2019

What’s next for Anurag?

On the professional front, Anurag Kashyap is currently gearing up for the release of Ghost Stories. He has directed one of the four stories in the anthology. After Bombay Talkies and Lust Stories, this time the directors are focussing on the paranormal.

