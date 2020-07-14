Sudha Shivpuri's Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Quiz: Guess How Baa Reacted In These Twists

Although Sudha Shivpuri had a flourishing acting career before television show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, however, it was her portrayal as Amba Virani or fondly called as Baa from the hit show of the 2000s that made her a household name. Sudha Shivpuri played Baa for eight long years and garnered a huge fan following with her prolific act as the matriarch of Virani family. On Sudha Shivpuri's birth anniversary, take this Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi quiz to determine how big of a fan are you of the late actor.

Sudha Shivpuri's Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi quiz

How did Baa react when Mihir broke his engagement with Payal and confirmed that he was in love with Tulsi and would marry?

Source: Disney Plus Hotstar

Joy

Amusement

Interest

Excitement

How did Baa react when Tulsi broke down after seeing Mihir's mortal lying on the floor and the whole Virani family mourning Mihir's death?

Source: Disney Plus Hotstar

Sadness

Disgust

Pain Empathy

Anxiety

What happens when Mihir returns to Shantiniketan after eight years and refuses to recognise Baa or other family members, how does Baa react?

Source: Disney Plus Hotstar

Stunned

Sad

Anxious

Calm

What happens to Baa when she about her eldest daughter-in-law Savita's death by Mandira?

Amused

Sad

Anxious

Disgust

How did Baa accept Tulsi's new face and changed personality led to due to a tragic accident?

Confusion

Excitement

Joy

Amused

Sudha Shivpuri's Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi quiz answers

Interest

Sadness

Stunned

Disgust

Confusion

Sudha Shivpuri's career

Sudha Shivpuri, a National School of Drama graduate, started her acting career with theatre. She made her silver screen debut with Basu Chatterjee's Swami (1977). She went on to work in films like Insaaf Ka Tarazu, Hamari Bahu Alka, Hum Dono, Sawan Ko Aane Do, Sun Meri Laila, The Burning Train, Vidhaata and Maya Memsaab. Reportedly, soon after her successful stint in movies, Sudha shifted her focus to television.

In her television career, Sudha Shivpuri has featured in television serials like Missing, Rishtey, Sarhadein and Bandhan. However, it was Balaji Telefilms' Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi that got her to the limelight. In the show, she played the role of Baa, the matriarch of a huge joint family. The show ran for eight years making Sudha a household name.

Sudha Shivpuri breathed her last in May 2005. She reportedly died due to multiple organ failure. Sudha Shivpuri is survived by Ritu Shivpuri and Vineet Shivpuri.

