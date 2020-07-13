Last Updated:

Marvel Movie Quiz: From 'Iron Man' To 'Endgame', Can You Guess The MCU Film By Its Scene?

Marvel movie quiz is here for all the hardcore Marvel Cinematic Universe Fans. See if you can guess the MCU film based on a scene from it. Check it out.

Marvel movie quiz

The movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are among the most popular ones. The MCU is currently one of the biggest franchises around the globe with a massive fan following. Till now, there are 23 films in the MCU grossing over $22 billion at the worldwide box office. Take the quiz and check out if you can remember the films based on a scene from them.

Guess the MCU film based on its scene

1. The scene below is from which Marvel film?

Marvel movie quiz

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

  • Iron Man
  • Iron Man 2
  • Iron Man 3
  • Avengers: Age of Ultron

2. The scene below is from which Marvel film?

Marvel movie quiz

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

  • Thor: Ragnarok 
  • Avengers: Age of Ultron 
  • Avengers: Infinity War
  • The Incredible Hulk 

3. The scene below is from which Marvel film?

Marvel movie quiz

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

    • Avengers: Age of Ultron
    • Captain America: Civil War
    • Avengers: Endgame
    • The Avengers

    4. The scene below is from which Marvel film?

    Marvel movie quiz

    IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

      • Spider-Man: Homecoming
      • Captain America: The Winter Soldier 
      • Thor: The Dark World
      • Spider-Man: Far From Home

      5. The scene below is from which Marvel film?

      Marvel movie quiz

      IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

        • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1
        • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
        • Avengers: Infinity War
        • Avengers: Endgame

        6. The scene below is from which Marvel film?

        Marvel movie quiz

        IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

        • Iron Man 2 
        • Captain America: Civil War
        • Avengers: Endgame 
        • Avengers: Age of Ultron 

        7. The scene below is from which Marvel film?

        Marvel movie quiz

        IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

        • Captain America: The First Avenger
        • Captain America: The Winter Solider
        • Captain America: Civil War
        • Avengers: Infinity War

        8. The scene below is from which Marvel film?

        Marvel movie quiz

        IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

        • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1
        • Doctor Strange 
        • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
        • Antman

        9. The scene below is from which Marvel film?

        Marvel movie quiz

        IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

        • Avengers: Infinity War
        • Captain America: Civil War
        • Spider-Man: Homecoming
        • Spider-Man: Far From Home

        10. The scene below is from which Marvel film?

        Marvel movie quiz

        IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

        • Thor: Ragnarok 
        • Thor: The Dark World 
        • The Avengers
        • Thor

        11. The scene below is from which Marvel film?

        Marvel movie quiz

        IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

        • Captain America: Civil War
        • Avengers: Infinity War
        • Avengers: Endgame 
        • Black Panther

        12. The scene below is from which Marvel film?

        Marvel movie quiz

        IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

        • The Avengers
        • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1
        • Avengers: Infinity War
        • Avengers: Endgame

        13. The scene below is from which Marvel film?

        Marvel movie quiz

        IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

        • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
        • Black Panther 
        • Doctor Strange 
        • Ant-Man and the Wasp

        14. The scene below is from which Marvel film?

        Marvel movie quiz

        IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

        • Captain Marvel
        • Avengers: Infinity War
        • Avengers: Endgame 
        • Thor: The Dark World

        15. The scene below is from which Marvel film?

        Marvel movie quiz

        IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

        • The Avengers
        • Avengers: Age of Ultron 
        • Avengers: Infinity War
        • Avengers: Endgame 

        ANSWERS 

        1. Iron MAN

        2. The Incredible Hulk 

        3. The Avengers

        4. Captain America: The Winter Soldier 

        5. Guardians of the Galaxy 

        6. Avengers: Age of Ultron

        7. Captain America: Civil War

        8. Doctor Strange

        9. Spider-Man: Homecoming

        10. Thor: Ragnarok 

        11. Black Panther

        12. Avengers: Infinity War

        13. Ant-Man and the Wasp

        14. Captain Marvel 

        15. Avengers: Endgame 

        IMAGE: STILLS FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEOS)

           

           

