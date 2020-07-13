Marvel Movie Quiz: From 'Iron Man' To 'Endgame', Can You Guess The MCU Film By Its Scene?

The movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are among the most popular ones. The MCU is currently one of the biggest franchises around the globe with a massive fan following. Till now, there are 23 films in the MCU grossing over $22 billion at the worldwide box office. Take the quiz and check out if you can remember the films based on a scene from them.
Guess the MCU film based on its scene
1. The scene below is from which Marvel film?
IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
- Iron Man
- Iron Man 2
- Iron Man 3
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
2. The scene below is from which Marvel film?
IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
- Thor: Ragnarok
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Avengers: Infinity War
- The Incredible Hulk
3. The scene below is from which Marvel film?
IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Captain America: Civil War
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Avengers
4. The scene below is from which Marvel film?
IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- Thor: The Dark World
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
5. The scene below is from which Marvel film?
IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Avengers: Endgame
6. The scene below is from which Marvel film?
IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
- Iron Man 2
- Captain America: Civil War
- Avengers: Endgame
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
7. The scene below is from which Marvel film?
IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
- Captain America: The First Avenger
- Captain America: The Winter Solider
- Captain America: Civil War
- Avengers: Infinity War
8. The scene below is from which Marvel film?
IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1
- Doctor Strange
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Antman
9. The scene below is from which Marvel film?
IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Captain America: Civil War
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
10. The scene below is from which Marvel film?
IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
- Thor: Ragnarok
- Thor: The Dark World
- The Avengers
- Thor
11. The scene below is from which Marvel film?
IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
- Captain America: Civil War
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Avengers: Endgame
- Black Panther
12. The scene below is from which Marvel film?
IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
- The Avengers
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Avengers: Endgame
13. The scene below is from which Marvel film?
IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Black Panther
- Doctor Strange
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
14. The scene below is from which Marvel film?
IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
- Captain Marvel
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Avengers: Endgame
- Thor: The Dark World
15. The scene below is from which Marvel film?
IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
- The Avengers
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Avengers: Endgame
ANSWERS
1. Iron MAN
2. The Incredible Hulk
3. The Avengers
4. Captain America: The Winter Soldier
5. Guardians of the Galaxy
6. Avengers: Age of Ultron
7. Captain America: Civil War
8. Doctor Strange
9. Spider-Man: Homecoming
10. Thor: Ragnarok
11. Black Panther
12. Avengers: Infinity War
13. Ant-Man and the Wasp
14. Captain Marvel
15. Avengers: Endgame
IMAGE: STILLS FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEOS)
