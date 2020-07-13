Marvel Movie Quiz: From 'Iron Man' To 'Endgame', Can You Guess The MCU Film By Its Scene?

The movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are among the most popular ones. The MCU is currently one of the biggest franchises around the globe with a massive fan following. Till now, there are 23 films in the MCU grossing over $22 billion at the worldwide box office. Take the quiz and check out if you can remember the films based on a scene from them.

Guess the MCU film based on its scene

1. The scene below is from which Marvel film?

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

Iron Man 3

Avengers: Age of Ultron

2. The scene below is from which Marvel film?

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Thor: Ragnarok

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Avengers: Infinity War

The Incredible Hulk

3. The scene below is from which Marvel film?

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Captain America: Civil War

Avengers: Endgame

The Avengers

4. The scene below is from which Marvel film?

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Thor: The Dark World

Spider-Man: Far From Home

5. The scene below is from which Marvel film?

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

6. The scene below is from which Marvel film?

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Iron Man 2

Captain America: Civil War

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Age of Ultron

7. The scene below is from which Marvel film?

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America: The Winter Solider

Captain America: Civil War

Avengers: Infinity War

8. The scene below is from which Marvel film?

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1

Doctor Strange

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Antman

9. The scene below is from which Marvel film?

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Avengers: Infinity War

Captain America: Civil War

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Spider-Man: Far From Home

10. The scene below is from which Marvel film?

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Thor: Ragnarok

Thor: The Dark World

The Avengers

Thor

11. The scene below is from which Marvel film?

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Captain America: Civil War

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Black Panther

12. The scene below is from which Marvel film?

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

The Avengers

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

13. The scene below is from which Marvel film?

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Black Panther

Doctor Strange

Ant-Man and the Wasp

14. The scene below is from which Marvel film?

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Captain Marvel

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Thor: The Dark World

15. The scene below is from which Marvel film?

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

The Avengers

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

ANSWERS

1. Iron MAN

2. The Incredible Hulk

3. The Avengers

4. Captain America: The Winter Soldier

5. Guardians of the Galaxy

6. Avengers: Age of Ultron

7. Captain America: Civil War

8. Doctor Strange

9. Spider-Man: Homecoming

10. Thor: Ragnarok

11. Black Panther

12. Avengers: Infinity War

13. Ant-Man and the Wasp

14. Captain Marvel

15. Avengers: Endgame

IMAGE: STILLS FROM THE MOVIE/YOUTUBE (OFFICIAL VIDEOS)

