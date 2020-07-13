Bollywood Quiz: From Duggu To Sasha, Can You Guess These Celebs Just By Their Nicknames?

Quick links:
Nicknames tend to be cute and adorable. There are many people who are often referred to only by their nicknames. These nicknames are often given by friends, relatives, or family members but in case of Bollywood stars, these are often given by media and fans too. There are a lot of celebrities who are called by different nicknames by their friends and family members. Here is a Bollywood quiz where you have to guess the Bollywood celebrities by their nicknames.
1. Which celebrity is known by her nickname ‘Bonnie’?
2. Who is called ‘Duggu’ in Bollywood?
3. Who is the ‘Bebo’ of Bollywood?
4. Which celebrity was nicknamed ‘Piggy Chops’ by Abhishek Bachchan?
5. Which celebrity is known by the nickname ‘Sasha’?
6. Which veteran actor is known by the nickname ‘Chintu’?
7. Which celebrity is called by the nickname ‘Lolo’?
8. Which celebrity’s dad used to call her ‘Giraffe’ because of her height?
9. Which celebrity is called by the nickname ‘ChiChi’?
10. Which celebrity was called by the nickname ‘Aaloo’ in her teenage years?
Answer- Bipasha Basu
Answer- Hrithik Roshan
Answer- Kareena Kapoor Khan
Answer- Priyanka Chopra
Answer- Shahid Kapoor
Answer- Rishi Kapoor
Answer- Karisma Kapoor
Answer- Sonam Kapoor
Answer- Govinda
Answer- Alia Bhatt
