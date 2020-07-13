Bollywood Quiz: From Duggu To Sasha, Can You Guess These Celebs Just By Their Nicknames?

Nicknames tend to be cute and adorable. There are many people who are often referred to only by their nicknames. These nicknames are often given by friends, relatives, or family members but in case of Bollywood stars, these are often given by media and fans too. There are a lot of celebrities who are called by different nicknames by their friends and family members. Here is a Bollywood quiz where you have to guess the Bollywood celebrities by their nicknames.

Bollywood Quiz

1. Which celebrity is known by her nickname ‘Bonnie’?

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Aishwarya Rai

Bipasha Basu

Parineeti Chopra

2. Who is called ‘Duggu’ in Bollywood?

Amitabh Bachchan

Hrithik Roshan

John Abraham

Shahid Kapoor

3. Who is the ‘Bebo’ of Bollywood?

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Priyanka Chopra

Alia Bhatt

Kriti Sanon

4. Which celebrity was nicknamed ‘Piggy Chops’ by Abhishek Bachchan?

Priyanka Chopra

Aishwarya Rai

Karisma Kapoor

Parineeti Chopra

5. Which celebrity is known by the nickname ‘Sasha’?

Hrithik Roshan

Aamir Khan

Priyanka Chopra

Shahid Kapoor

6. Which veteran actor is known by the nickname ‘Chintu’?

Amitabh Bachchan

Rishi Kapoor

Dharmendra

Shatragun Sinha

7. Which celebrity is called by the nickname ‘Lolo’?

Karisma Kapoor

Alia Bhatt

Kriti Sanon

Sara Ali Khan

8. Which celebrity’s dad used to call her ‘Giraffe’ because of her height?

Kriti Sanon

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Alia Bhatt

Sonam Kapoor

9. Which celebrity is called by the nickname ‘ChiChi’?

Salman Khan

Aamir Khan

Govinda

Kartik Aaryan

10. Which celebrity was called by the nickname ‘Aaloo’ in her teenage years?

Alia Bhatt

Sonakshi Sinha

Sara Ali Khan

Kriti Sanon

Bollywood quiz-answers

1. Which celebrity is known by her nickname ‘Bonnie’?

Answer- Bipasha Basu

2. Who is called ‘Duggu’ in Bollywood?

Answer- Hrithik Roshan

3. Who is the ‘Bebo’ of Bollywood?

Answer- Kareena Kapoor Khan

4. Which celebrity was nicknamed as ‘Piggy Chops’ by Abhishek Bachchan?

Answer- Priyanka Chopra

5. Which celebrity is known by the nickname ‘Sasha’?

Answer- Shahid Kapoor

6. Which veteran actor is known by the nickname ‘Chintu’?

Answer- Rishi Kapoor

7. Which celebrity is called by the nickname ‘Lolo’?

Answer- Karisma Kapoor

8. Which celebrity’s dad used to call her ‘Giraffe’ because of her height?

Answer- Sonam Kapoor

9. Which celebrity is called by the nickname ‘ChiChi’?

Answer- Govinda

10. Which celebrity was called by the nickname ‘Aaloo’ in her teenage years?

Answer- Alia Bhatt

