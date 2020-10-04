In Sushant Case, Arnab's Announcement Gets 'suicide Will Be Debunked' From Smita Parikh

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend Smita Parikh took to her Twitter handle on Sunday to state that "the third digital protest was a huge hit". She called for a united stand from all the Sushant Singh followers who are rooting for justice for the late actor. She also used the hashtag #AllEyesOn CBI, pointing out that it will be the CBI report which will shed light on the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Her tweet seemingly came in response to various media reports which claimed that the special AIIMS team examining Sushant Singh Rajput's death has ruled out the possibility of murder.

She informed for all the "disheartened" fans of Sushant that a huge announcement will be made on Republic TV at 10 AM on Monday, October 5.

"We will fight! We will be united," she said in her tweet.

Massive announcement by Arnab

Republic Media Network is set to reveal the explosive final truth that will turn the tables on the ‘suicide theory’ as being claimed. On Sunday, Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami made a massive announcement wherein he promised that a final truth will be revealed simultaneously on Republic TV, Republic Bharat and Republic World at 10 am on Monday.

"We are going to put out the final fact, recordings, tapes, and I can’t say more at this stage because I know who our enemies are," Arnab said in his announcement.

Arnab's massive announcement comes in response to various media outlets which concluded that Sushant had committed suicide based on what has selectively unofficially told to them. These unofficial leaks come after the AIIMS team on September 28 submitted its report, based on its analysis of the Mumbai police's post-mortem and autopsy report which included photographic evidence. The CBI is presently analysing the AIIMS opinion along with the evidence in the case to make its own conclusion.

In the course of Republic Media Network’s investigation, several testimonies have been accessed and people have gone on-record claiming Rhea Chakraborty was spotted with Sushant the night before the actor's death. Individuals have also detailed how the events of Disha Salian's death are intrinsically linked to Sushant's death. Through the Network’s investigation, which was undertaken through a series of interviews and sting operations to uncover the truth, several key persons have stated that they are willing to depose before the CBI if need be.

