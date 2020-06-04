Sumeet Vyas And Ekta Kaul Welcome A Baby Boy, Check Out His Name

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul welcomed a baby boy on Thursday, June 4. The actor took to his Twitter account to share the news with his fans and added that they have decided to name the child Ved. In April 2020, Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul had revealed that they are expecting their first child together. The actors' fans and many Bollywood celebrities have showered the Tweet with congratulatory messages.

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul welcome a baby boy

It’s a boy.

Shall be called VED.

Mamma and Daddy are acting cliché ... smothering the child every few minutes... — Sumeet Vyas (@vyas_sumeet) June 4, 2020

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul had been sharing pictures and videos of their journey to parenthood on their social media. Ekta Kaul had recently shared a video talking about how their life is going to change soon. She shared the video on her Instagram account with a compilation of pictures from their wedding as well as some fond memories through their years together.

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul tied the knot in September 2018. The couple announced that they are expecting their first child in April this year. They posted an adorable picture on their Instagram to make the big announcement.

Ekta Kaul had shared a picture with husband Sumeet Vyas and captioned it as, “Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Jr. Kaul Vyas (soon). Created, directed and produced by us, Sumeet Vyas and I,". Sumeet Vyas had also shared a similar picture from his Instagram account with a caption that read as, “Spending all that time at home, can be fruitful in many ways. In my case it's life altering. #cooljr is on its way."

According to news agency PTI, while talking about the lockdown, Sumeet Vyas had stated that he will carry lessons from it when he embraces fatherhood. Sumeet Vyas had said. “How we wanted to consume everything nature had to offer without anything to give in return. That's the biggest lesson that I'm learning. I'm sure that'll help me as a parent when I move on to that journey.”

Sumeet Vyas had also told PTI, “If we are not able to learn lessons from this lockdown as human beings, then this would be a failed exercise. This has happened for a reason, spend time with each other, ourselves, question how we went about things.” Sumeet Vyas considers the lockdown to be a boon, “Fortunately for us, it has come out as a boon because we both were always keeping busy and didn't get enough time to spend with each other. This turned out at a time when we needed to spend time together and we got to.”

(with inputs from PTI)

