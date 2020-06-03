Ekta Kaul Posts An Appreciation Video For Husband Sumeet Vyas During Pregnancy

Permanent Roommates and Veere Di Wedding fame Sumeet Vyas has received another round of appreciation. However, this appreciation is not for his acting skills. Sumeet Vyas is praised by his wife. The couple recently made an announcement about their pregnancy. Ekta Kaul recently took to her Instagram to share an appreciation video for her husband.

Also Read | Ekta Kaul Grooves On A Quirky Number, Calls It 'pregnancy Boredom'; Watch Video Here

Ekta Kaul praises her husband Sumeet Vyas

Ekta Kaul posted a video collage on her Instagram for husband Sumeet Vyas. The video featured loads of beautiful memories of the adorable couple from their wedding and some of the vacation pictures from several exotic locations. She also penned down a heartfelt caption for the video where she appreciates and thanks her husband. Ekta Kaul captioned the post as, “Our world is about to change. But my life has changed because of you. I am so thankful that we get to go on this ride together. So before all the screaming and diaper changing begins, I just want to say PAPA you are beautiful. Thank you !!”.

Also Read | Viral Video: Sumeet Vyas' Rant On 'bartan Dhona' In Lockdown Is Super 'relatable', Watch

She also tagged Sumeet Vyas in the post. A lot of fans showered the cute video with lots of comments filled with love. Ekta Kaul’s friend and actor Malini Kapoor also praised both of them in the comments and said that they are going to be lovely parents. Begum Jaan actor Ridhima Tiwari also posted a lovely comment and praised the compilation by Ekta Kaul.

Also Read | Sumeet Vyas Shares 'old And Bald' Picture Of Himself, Nimrat Kaur Has Epic Reaction

Ekta Kaul’s pregnancy

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul tied the knot in September 2018. The couple announced that they are expecting their first child in April this year. They had posted adorable pictures on their Instagram to make the big announcement. Ekta Kaul had shared a picture with husband Sumeet Vyas and captioned it as, “Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Jr. Kaul Vyas (soon). Created, directed and produced by us, Sumeet Vyas and I,". Sumeet Vyas had also shared a similar picture from his Instagram account with a caption that read as, “Spending all that time at home, can be fruitful in many ways. In my case it's life altering. #cooljr is on its way."

Also Read | Sumeet Vyas And Ekta Kaul Announce Pregnancy, Say, 'Introducing Jr. KaulVyas (soon)'

Actor Ekta Kaul made her debut on the small screen with TV show Rab Se Sohna Isshq. She was last seen in the TV show Mere Angne Mein. Sumeet Vyas has been a part of several hit web series and movies like Permanent Roommates, Tripling, Veere Di Wedding, Made In China, among other projects.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.