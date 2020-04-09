Shefali Jariwala Clears The Air Around Pregnancy Speculations, Says 'Just Overate'

Shefali Jariwala entertained the audience immensely when she appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss. The actor was first known to the people long back when she was featured in the song Kaanta Laga. During the coronavirus lockdown, the actor is spending time with her beau Parag Tyagi. Recently, Shefali Jariwala shared a picture with her husband Parag Tyagi and the picture left netizens wondering if she is pregnant.

Shefali Jariwala shared a picture on her Instagram with her husband Parag Tyagi where the duo is seen striking a pose with Parag holding Shefali from the back. Shefali Jariwala is all dressed up in a blue saree paired with a golden blouse. Her look is completed with a chunky neckpiece and glammed up makeup look.

On the other hand, Parag Tyagi is seen in a casual look with an orange kurta. As soon as Shefali Jariwala posted the picture, her fans started making several speculations seeing the picture. The fans pointed out her bump and asked her if she is pregnant. Shefali Jariwala’s comment section was flooded with questions about her pregnancy. The actor went on to reply to one of the user’s comments denying their speculations that she is pregnant and saying she has just overeaten. Though Shefali Jariwala clarified the situation her fans were still speculating that she is pregnant.

On April 1, amid the Coronavirus lockdown in the country, Shefali Jariwala took to her Instagram to share a video of herself dancing to the tunes of Asim Riaz's song- Mere Angne Mein with utmost grace. Donning a sparkly blue skirt, she looked gorgeous. In the caption, Shefali said, "Finally my first TikTok... dedicated to @sapruandrao , their latest hit #mereanganemein , in true Kaanta Lagaa style...I am what I am because of u guys... love you".

