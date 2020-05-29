Sumeet Vyas Shares 'old And Bald' Picture Of Himself, Nimrat Kaur Has Epic Reaction

Actor and writer Sumeet Vyas is often known for his quirky sense of humor which leaves his fans in splits. Sumeet Vyas' social media is full of hilarious pictures that also showcase his impeccable with when it comes to the caption. Recently, Sumeet Vyas took to his social media to share an 'old and bald' picture of himself which left all his fans in shock. Sumeet Vyas looks unrecognisable in the picture.

Sumeet Vyas shared his unrecognisable aged look from The Verdict: State vs Nanavati

He can be seen sporting a balding head with white hair as well as eyebrows. Sumeet Vyas can also be seen sporting spectacles to make them look more realistic. In the second picture, one can see Sumeet Vyas also adding on to an artificial weight presumably which looks jaw-dropping. However, Sumeet Vyas gives a hilarious caption to the picture describing it to be his, 'post lockdown look.'

Sumeet Vyas' this 'aged' look is from the acclaimed web series, The Verdict: State vs Nanavati. Soon, Sumeet Vyas' fans flood the post with appreciation surrounding the actor's look. But it was the Lunchbox actor Nimrat Kaur's comment which takes the cake.

Nimrat Kaur left a hilarious comment on the Veerey Di Wedding actor's post. She wrote that 'My goodness!!!! I was like itna lambaa toh nahin chala yaar lockdown....' which will leave you in splits. Sumeet Vyas also replied to Nimrat Kaur with a laughter emoji. Take a look at Sumeet Vyas' unrecognizable look and Nimrat Kaur's epic reaction to it.

Sumeet Vyas shared a video titled Bartan Dhona which was super relatable amidst the COVID-19 lockdown

Meanwhile, the Permanent Roommates actor also shared a new video titled Bartan Dhona which depicted the plight of an office going man, Ravi Dubey who is now juggling between his office work as well as helping his wife in all the household chores amidst the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Sumeet Vyas' new video wherein he was seen ranting about the never-ending household chores was so relatable that it had become viral in no time, amongst the netizens. The video started with Sumeet Vyas cleaning the house with a broom when he started ranting about his plight under the COVID-19 lockdown.

