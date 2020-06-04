Suniel Shetty Posts A Picture Of Son Ahan Shetty, Fans Say 'I Thought It Was You'

Suniel Shetty is a doting father and does not shy away from expressing his love for his son Ahan and daughter Athiya and sharing the same on social media. Suniel Shetty’s Instagram post shows how proud he is of his son Ahan Shetty.

Suniel Shetty’s love for son Ahan

Suniel Shetty shared a stunning picture of son Ahan on his Instagram. In the picture, Ahan can be seen staring away as he rests his face on his hand. Suniel Shetty added the caption 'Ahan' and explained its meaning. He shared that Ahan meant the first ray of the sun. The picture perfectly encapsulates the caption as a ray of sunshine falls over Ahan’s face. Here is the picture:

Ahan’s picture garnered loads of comments from Suniel Shetty’s followers. His fans pointed out how Ahan looks just like Suniel himself. One fan commented that Ahan Shetty is looking like 1990s’ Suniel Shetty. Another fan wrote that Ahan’s body looks the same as Suniel's. Another follower claimed that he looks like the reflection of Suniel Shetty.

(Source: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram)

'On the first glimpse I thought it was you' a comment read below the picture. A fan took a step forward and called Ahan the upcoming superstar of Bollywood and also shared that he cannot wait to see him on-screen. The junior Shetty was also a called ‘dashing gentleman’ by a follower in the comments section.

Suniel Shetty's love for Ahan and Athiya

Suniel Shetty is a huge supporter and a big fan of his son. Suniel Shetty's photos are packed with Ahan Shetty's photos to show them off to his fans. On the occasion of Ahan’s birthday, Suniel shared yet another picture of his son on his Instagram. Ahan can be seen in a typical thoughtful pose, wearing a denim shirt. Suniel Shetty poured his love for his son in the caption of the post. He called him his life and his world and also added a birthday wish, calling Ahan ‘Phantom’. Here is the picture shared by Suniel Shetty:

Suniel Shetty had shared a picture of Ahan Shetty along with Athiya Shetty on his Instagram. The two siblings look stunning in black outfits as they pose for a picture. A proud and doting father, Suniel called the two ‘Babies’ as he shared the picture with his fans and followers.

