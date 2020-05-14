Suniel Shetty Backs PM's ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat' Call, Says Will Promote Domestic Businesses

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the way ahead for the country is 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' several celebrities have come forward to support the PM in his quest to better the economy. Actor Suniel expressed his plans for the future post lockdown. Read here to know more about it.

Suniel Shetty on his future plans post lockdown

Suniel Shetty, while speaking to a leading daily, expressed that he will shoot all his upcoming projects in India. He expressed that he wants to give more business to domestic stakeholders. He is currently hosting the FTC Short Film Challenge which has got over 400 entries so far. He expressed that he is ideating to open the franchise of FTC shots across the country to help generate revenue. He also added that every person who is going to contribute to this challenge will be our content creator helping them create their own revenue.

Suniel Shetty took to his Instagram and shared a video where he invited content creators to join the completion. He captioned the post by writing "What’s your best way to utilize your time during Lockdown? Use your mobile, shoot a film and participate in the #FTCShorts Challenge. This is your chance to WIN BIG". He also showed what gifts the winners will be receiving. Take a look at it here.

Suniel Shetty also expressed that each and every one of us have a creative bent of mind and in this time of quarantine one can engage in making films. He added that films can be on subjects and issues that happen in different countries. It is reported that a jury will start shortlisting the films and those selected will be put out on various OTT platforms. It was also reported that awards will be given for various categories after the lockdown ends.

