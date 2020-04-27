Suniel Shetty Shares Throwback Pic Of Athiya And Ahan, Calls Them 'Shaitaan' And 'Sadhu'

While officials are leaving no stone unturned to keep citizens engaged by re-airing shows of the 90s, Bollywood celebrities, too, have been entertaining their fans with pictures of them 'quarantining' and have also indulged in some fun-filled interactive online sessions. Recently, Suniel Shetty took fans down the memory lane and shared an unmissable picture of his children, Ahan and Athiya Shetty and clarified who is the 'sadhu' and 'shaitaan' in the picture. Read details.

Also Read | Suniel Shetty Shares The Cutest Childhood Pic Of His Kids, Gives Them Hilarious Names

Suniel Shetty's clarification

Suniel Shetty, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, took to his Instagram handle to share a priceless throwback picture of Athiya and Ahan Shetty. As seen in the picture shared, a young Athiya can be seen posing along with brother Ahan. While Athiya can be seen donning a simple tee and a pair of thigh-high shorts, Ahaan can be seen a simple T-shirt.

While fans outpoured love on the picture, celebrities too, chimed in the comment section and appreciated the picture. Among them, RJ Alok enquired who the Shaitaan and Sadhu were from the lot, to which Suniel Shetty remarked that Ahan is his 'sadhu'. With the picture shared, Suniel Shetty wrote: “Sadhu Aur Shaitaan 🤦🏽”

Also Read | KL Rahul's Comment On Athiya Shetty's Pic Raises Eyebrows; Netizens Ask Ample Questions

Also Read | Athiya Shetty Shares A Sunkissed Photo To Mark Earth Day Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

On the work front, Athiya Shetty made her debut in Bollywood with Nikkhil Advani's Hero, in which she shared screen space with Sooraj Pancholi. She was also seen in the 2017 film Mubarakan alongside Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz. The actor was last seen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the comedy entertainer, Motichoor Chaknachoor, which follows the story of an aged man who finds a wife in a woman who wishes to go abroad after marriage.

Also Read | KL Rahul's Comment On Athiya Shetty's Pic Raises Eyebrows; Netizens Ask Ample Questions

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty will be next seen collaborating with Sanjay Gupta for the gangster drama, Mumbai Saga. As per reports, actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty have been also been roped in to star alongside John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the gangster drama. Reportedly, Suniel Shetty also has Sher in his kitty, which is helmed by Soham Shah. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vivek Oberoi in prominent roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.