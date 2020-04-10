KL Rahul's Comment On Athiya Shetty's Pic Raises Eyebrows; Netizens Ask Ample Questions

The link-ups between cricketers and Bollywood stars have been going on for decades. Right from Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi-Sharmila Tagore to Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, many such pairs have been rumored to be dating, some who actually was in a relationship, some who parted ways and some who got hitched.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's Instagram banter

And another pair in this list of late has been Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul. While their appearances together for ‘dates’ and other pictures had made headlines over the last few months, their Instagram-bonding recently has got their fans excited. The Motichoor Chaknachoor actor recently posted a picture where she was seen donning an oversized shirt and it seemed to have gained attention from her rumoured beau KL Rahul. Commenting on it, the cricketer wrote, “Nice shirt” with a ‘shush’ emoji. See the picture below-

However, his comment raised several eyebrows as fans speculating that the actress was wearing the cricketer's shirt. "Oh my god, is that your shirt", "Something is definitely happening" were some of the comments that were left on the post.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Athiya was asked about the link-up reports and if it affected her. The actor said no, and added that she had her ‘poker face’ (look with no notable expression) on with regards to this aspect. That’s the reason, she said, the media persons won’t get any response from her in this matter.

The Hero star said she understood the journalists asking her questions about her personal life. However, the 27-year-old said that family, relationships and friendships were something extremely ‘private and personal’ for her. Athiya said she would always protect this and never talk about this aspect of her life.

