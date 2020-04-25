Suniel Shetty Shares The Cutest Childhood Pic Of His Kids, Gives Them Hilarious Names

Veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty took to his social media accounts earlier on Saturday and posted the cutest picture of his kids, Athiya and Ahaan. The Gopi Kishan actor shared the photo and gave it an even adorable caption by calling them "Sadhu aur Shaitaan". The post has been showered with love for the cute picture where Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty has a naughty look in her eyes as Ahaan stood looking innocent.

Have a look:

Many of his fans and followers couldn't stop adoring how cute the veteran actor's kids looked. Some of his friends from the entertainment industry also commented on the post with all hearts for the siblings. RJ Alok asked in his comment, "Hawwww who is Sadhu Anna ? @athiyashetty or @ahan.shetty 😎" to which Suniel Shetty replied, "only Ahan is my little sadhu... tia is a shaitan.".

Have a look:

Read | Suniel Shetty reveals his dream cast for 'Dhadkan 2'; wants Akshay Kumar's son in the film

The actor on Thursday posted a childhood picture on his social media handle. The picture that had a grinning childhood picture of Suniel Shetty, seems to be winning the hearts of the netizens for its interesting caption that reads: "jab main chota bacha tha.... corona se nahi daarta tha" (sic).

Have a look:

Read | Athiya Shetty's dad Suniel Shetty addresses her dating rumours with 'phenomenal' KL Rahul

Since the lockdown was imposed, Suniel Shetty has been posting glimpses of his daily routine on his social media. Just the other day, the actor posted a picture of a failed cooking experiment on social media. Along with the picture, he wrote: "burnt 2500 calories today..."

Have a look:

Read | Suniel Shetty talks about consequences of COVID-19 lockdown on Bollywood industry

Read | Suniel Shetty shares his childhood picture with an interesting caption; Check it out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.