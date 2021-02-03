After Rihanna, Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Extends Support To Farmers' Stir In India

After pop star Rihanna, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has extended support to the ongoing farmers' agitation in India.

The 18-year-old environmental activist, who shot to fame with her 'Fridays for Future' movement in 2018, said that she stands in solidarity with the farmers protesting against the government's agriculture laws in India.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Greta Thunberg shared a news report about internet shutdowns in Delhi as a result of clashes between the protestors and the police personnel. She wrote, "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India."

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

Rihanna enters the farmers' fray

Greta's tweet supporting the protestors, came hours after pop star Rihanna shared the same news article on Twitter and asked, "why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest."

For over two months, thousands of farmers mainly from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh have been camping on Delhi's borders, seeking the repeal of three farm laws passed by the Parliament.

The agitation took the worst turn after a group of protesters undertaking a tractor parade in the capital on Republic Day engaged in violence with Delhi Police personnel and vandalised public property before storming the historic Red Fort.

At present, the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws and formed a committee to resolve the ongoing impasse.

Government's efforts to resolve farmers' stir

Moreover, the Government of India has offered to suspend the farm laws for a period of 12-18 months, a commitment that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself reiterated during his public address. Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday that the Centre is ready to discuss the farm laws both inside and out of Parliament.

Despite 10 rounds of talks between the protestors, the Government and the farmers' union comprising 40 outfits have been unable to reach a consensus. Even as the government is offered to discuss the three laws clause-by-clause, farmer leaders remain adamant on their demand for a complete withdrawal of the legislation.

