Amid Ongoing Farmers' Agitation, Women Take Centre-stage To Mark 'Mahila Kisan Diwas'

As the farmers' protest enters 55th day, the agitating women farmers on Monday took over the reins of the ongoing protest against the Centre's three contentious farm laws at multiple Delhi border points as they marked the day as "Mahila Kisan Diwas" (Women Farmers Day). From taking centre stage to handling backstage responsibilities, managing crowd and collecting donations, women farmers took complete charge of the ongoing agitation.

Women farmers take over ongoing agitation for a day

On Monday, a large number of women from various states reached the protest sites. At the Singhu border, which is the epicentre of the agitation, many women farmers were seen regulating entry at select locations, coordinating among volunteers and ensuring that the day's proceeding went seamlessly.

Kavitha Kuruganti of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) said, "The stage at the Singhu border was managed by only women and all the speakers were women. In different places across India, women farmers organised rallies, dharnas, and meetings to mark the day."

Apart from women farmers, several women's organisations across Delhi also extended their support to the call of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is a joint forum of farmer unions spearheading the agitation, to observe "Mahila Kisan Diwas" on Monday.

All India Democratic Women's Association said, “The understanding of all participating women’s organisations is that the three farm laws will further worsen the situation for the average woman whose life is already severely impacted by a crumbling public distribution system, skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, rising indebtedness, dispossession in the case of women from poor peasant families, loss of wages with discontinuation of employment under MNREGA, making it impossible to make both ends meet."

Supreme Court over plea filed by Centre

During hearing on a plea filed by the Centre through Delhi Police seeking an order against the 'Tractor rally' planned by the agitating farmers on January 26, the Supreme Court on Monday refrained from the order and observed that the proposed rally on Republic Day is a matter of law and order and has to be decided by the police. The top court also said that the Centre has all the authority to deal with the matter. As of now, the SC has adjourned the case to January 20.

The Supreme Court said, "Police is the first authority to decide who should be allowed to enter Delhi. The question of who should be allowed to enter the city (Delhi) and how many people can be allowed to enter are matters to be decided by the police."

Supreme Court stays implementation of farm laws

A three-judge SC bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian laid down the roadmap for the resolution of the standoff over the three farm laws passed by Parliament. It has not only ordered that the Minimum Support Price system in place before the enactment of the agrarian legislation shall continue but also made it clear that the landholdings of the farmers shall be protected. Additionally, the representatives of all farmer unions, irrespective of whether they are holding a protest or not, have been asked to participate in the deliberations of the 4-member committee and put forth their viewpoints. Though the court said that it did not intend to stifle a "peaceful protest", it appealed to the farmers' unions to convince their members to get back to their livelihood as a result of this "extraordinary order".

