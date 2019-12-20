Suniel Shetty Films: De Dana Dan To Thank You; Unexpected Flops Of 'Anna'

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, best known for his performances in films like the Here Phera Series, Main Hoon Na and Dhadkan, among others, is all set to make a comeback on the silver screen. He will soon be seen having a one-to-one fight with south superstar Rajinikanth in their upcoming action-drama Darbar. Suniel has won many hearts for his different style of acting and voice. The actor has delivered many hit and blockbusters, but there are a few projects of him that didn't bag a good amount at the box-office. Here are a few of his films that were a debacle at the box-office.

2 Chehare

The Ashok Gaikwad directorial 2 Chehare released in 2015. Apart from Shetty, the film includes popular actors like Shatrughan Sinha and Raveena Tandon. Comedian Krushana Abhishek also played a pivotal role in the action-drama. Reportedly, the film earned ₹1.25 lakhs at the box-office.

Enemmy

The action-crime drama Enemmy released on June 21, 2013. Suniel Shetty essayed a character of a cop along with actors like Kay Kay Menon and Johny Lever among others. Reportedly, the Ashu Trikha directorial closed its lifetime collection at around ₹1.85 crores.

Loot

The Rajnish Thakur and Sanjay Khanna directorial was a multi-starrer released in 2011. The action-comedy also features Govinda, Ravi Kishan, and Javed Jaffrey among others. The film failed to impress the audience at the box-office. Reportedly, it was a debacle and only earned ₹3.19 crores.

Thank You

Another film from 2011 in Anna's kitty is Thank You. The film features many popular actors such as Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Irrfan Khan and Sonam Kapoor among others. Actor Vidya Balan also played a significant character in the rom-com. The Anees Bazmee directorial grossed ₹45 crores worldwide.

De Dana Dan

Though the music album of the rom-com was an instant hit, the multi-starrer failed to impress the audience at the box-office. Apart from Here Pheri co-stars, Katrina Kaif and Sameera Reddy essayed the female lead of the Priyadarshan directorial. According to the reports, the film released in 2009 bagged only ₹48.17 crores at the box-office.

