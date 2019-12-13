Dance Plus 5: Sunny Deol And Suniel Shetty Reminisce Their ‘Border’ Days On The Show

One of the most popular dance reality shows in India, Dance Plus is back with its fifth season on television. Just like the previous seasons, this year too, the makers of the show have managed to rope in a talented bunch of contestants, who have entertained the audience with their phenomenal performances since the show’s inception. Recently, Sunny Deol and Suniel Shetty graced the show and here is what happened.

Sunny Deol and Suniel Shetty reminisced their ‘Border’ days on Dance Plus 5

The recently-aired episode of Dance Plus 5 witnessed Sunny Deol and Suniel Shetty, as they marked their presence to encourage the contestants on the show. While the contestants paid a grand tribute to the evergreen actors by performing on their chartbusters, a group of contestants called the Ace Group relentlessly performed a spell-bounding act, which marked as a tribute to Suniel and Sunny’s film Border. Apart from the actors, the judges too were mesmerised by the contestants' performance. Reacting to the group’s tribute, Sunny Deol slipped into nostalgia and shared some experience from the film's shoot. Sunny remarked that he always wanted to portray an army officer onscreen and was excited when the makers offered him the role. The actor also added that the film’s cast was trained by the real army officers. Take a look:

Smiles or tears, dance has the power to make you feel overwhelmed and wholesome all at once! Do you feel it? #DancePlus5, This Sat-Sun at 8pm only on StarPlus and Hotstar: https://t.co/thxu4YM8dN @remodsouza @SunielVShetty @iamsunnydeol #TheAce pic.twitter.com/fM3ND5cMDb — StarPlus (@StarPlus) December 12, 2019

