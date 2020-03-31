The Debate
Tiger Shroff Dances His Heart Out To 'Disco Dancer 2.0'; Asks Fans To Show Their Hook Step

Actor Tiger Shroff recently uploaded a video of himself dancing to the song 'Disco dancer 2.0' amidst Coronavirus lockdown. Read on to see the video.

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
tiger shroff

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood celebrities are doing their best to keep their fans updated and entertained on social media. Following which, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle and posted a story of himself where he was seen shaking a leg to the song, Disco Dancer 2.0. Read on to know more about it.

Read | Tiger Shroff's Pic Earns Approval From His Guru Hrithik Roshan Who Finds Him 'best'

Tiger Shroff grooves on Disco Dancer 2.0

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Tiger Shroff has always been applauded by fans and critics when he has displayed his dance moves on the silver screen. This time, the Baaghi 3 actor posted videos of himself and was seen grooving to the song of his movie where he showed his fans his signature hook steps. The actor was dancing his heart out and recreating the song's signature move. Fully playing the part, Tiger was dressed in shimmery golden shoes, black tee and a pair of black sunglasses rounded off his look.

In the video, he urged his fans to do the same. He asked them to show him their disco hook step and tag him on their video. Check out Tiger Shroff’s video below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TIGERHOLIC KUSH (@tigerholic.kush) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Read | Disha Patani Shares Cute Pics With Tiger Shroff From 'Baaghi 2' As The Film Clocks 2 Years

Tiger Shroff's song 'Disco Dancer 2.0'

The actor has been promoting his song on social media where he was seen announcing the song’s release. Ever since the song's release, it has been gaining a lot of popularity. Check out those posts below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Read | Tiger Shroff Says He Takes Mom's Help To Order Food Online; Reveals His Diet

Read | Tiger Shroff Starrer 'Baaghi 2' Completes 2 Years; 'Some Of The Blood Was Real' He Reveals

Image Credits: Tiger Shroff Instagram

 

 

