BTS, Dupa Lipa & Others Perform Live From Their Homes On James Corden's Show Amid Lockdown

James Corden is a popular English actor, comedian and television show host. Amid Coronavirus pandemic, James Corden had told his fans on Twitter that he would be talking to a few celebrities from his garage and those stars would be performing live from their homes. The superstar lineup included BTS, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, John Legend, Ben Platt and Andrea Bocelli. This was done in order to uplift the spirits of their fans and help them get through these tough times. Read on to know more:

James Corden opens up about Coronavirus pandemic

During the telecast, James Corden revealed that the past few days had been emotionally challenging for him. He further revealed that the crisis that the whole world is dealing with, has made him feel anxious and sad more than he ever thought he would ever be. As the show went on, he told his viewers that it was all right to feel anxious and sad in these tough times.

James Corden presented boy band BTS, Billie Eilish, and others perform live from their homes in order to give hope to their viewers. The singing stars were seen sending out heartfelt messages in their songs and were seen trying to uplift the spirits of their fans. Check out the videos below:

Ben Platt

BTS

The @BTS_twt boys check in with James from South Korea 💜https://t.co/rze4ufDm5p #HomeFest — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 31, 2020

Andrea Bocelli

Feel things in your soul you've never felt before with @AndreaBocelli's performance of "Con te partirò"https://t.co/CyWAkLiIlj #HomeFest — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 31, 2020

Dua Lipa

.@dualipa and her socially-distanced crew drop an absolute BANGER of a performance of "Don't Start Now"https://t.co/riFEijC02k #HomeFest — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 31, 2020

John Legend

.@johnlegend performs a stunning rendition of 'Actions'https://t.co/nJgNgwI8TY #HomeFest — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 31, 2020

