Suniel Shetty Shares A Picture With His 'favourite Baby' & It's Neither Ahan Nor Athiya

Actor Suniel Shetty has been quite active on his social media throughout the quarantine period. He has actively been sharing a lot of throwback pictures from his projects or from the collection of childhood pictures of Athiya and Ahan Shetty. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram to share a picture with his favourite baby and it does not feature Athiya or Ahan. Check out his post to find out who it is.

Suniel Shetty shares a picture with his favourite baby

Suniel Shetty shared a throwback picture with actor Abhishek Bachchan. Suniel is seen dressed up in a black shirt and dark jeans while Bachchan is seen wearing a yellow t-shirt that says 'Lakers' which he had paired it up with blue jeans. Abhishek is also sporting a white cap along with his outfit. The duo is seen posing in the stands of an Americal football stadium. Shetty wrote in his caption, "20 years and still my favourite baby, AB baby ❤️😘" [sic].

Shetty and Abhishek Bachchan have shared the screen multiple times throughout their career. Some of their most popular films include LOC: Kargil, Dus, and Umrao Jaan. Suniel Shetty also starred with Abhishek Bachchan in his debut film Refugee.

Suniel Shetty earlier took to his social media to share a video of him with their dogs. He is seen feeding both his dogs and playing with them as he attempted to make them jump to get their treats. From the video, it is clear that Shetty is really fond of his pet dogs. Making a dog pun in the caption, the actor wrote, "Staying PAW-SITIVE" [sic].

What is on the work front for Suniel Shetty?

Suniel Shetty was last seen in a Tamil film titled Darbar. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film also starred Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, and Nivetha Thomas in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolved around a police officer who sets on a chase to find a dreaded criminal to fulfil his own secret motives.

As for his upcoming projects, Shetty has been roped in for Randheera, Sher, and Mosagallu. He will also be seen in Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea and Mumbai Saga. Another new project Code Al has also been announced which will reportedly star Suniel Shetty.

