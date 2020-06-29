Abhishek Bachchan Wishes To Reunite With Vicky Kaushal & Taapsee For A Food Documentary

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has been documenting his professional journey on Instagram and now, the actor recalled his experience shooting for his 2018 film Manmarziyaan, with a new suggestion. The actor shared a #Roadto20 video, which features a still of Abhishek, Taapsee and Vicky Kaushal. With the video shared, Abhishek Bachchan suggested Kashyap to make a documentary on food across India. Take a look at the video shared:

Abhishek suggested that Vicky Kaushal and he will act in the food documentary, while Taapsee Pannu can handle all public relations and production in the upcoming documentary, given their experience of working in Manmarziyaan. Adding to the same, Abhishek Bachchan mentioned that in the past, he has written so much about his experiences of working on Manmarziyaan with a young energetic unit who gave it their all. Reminiscing his shoot days on Manmarziyaan, Abhishek Bachchan wrote that the team made a wonderful film about modern love, made good memories and ate the best food and drank the best lassi in Amritsar.

All about Manmarziyaan:

Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in the leading roles, Manmarizyaan follows the story of Rumi and Vicky, who are in love, are caught by Rumi's family and pressurised to get married. However, when Vicky refuses to commit, a marriage broker brings in Robbie as a prospective suitor. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan also stars Jasmin Bajwa, Ashnoor Kaur and Swairaj Sandhu in the leading role. Released in 2018, the movie collected around ₹40.8 crores during its run at the box office.

Abhishek Bachchan on the professional front

Meanwhile, Abhishek is currently gearing up for his next, The Big Bulls along with Ileana D'Cruz. Helmed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bulls is based on real events of the financial market that took place between 1990 and 2000 involving Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes. The movie also stars actor Samir Soni in a prominent role.

Abhishek Bachchan's next Bob Biswas is an upcoming movie by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production. Starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead, this movie is the directorial debut of Diya Annapurna Ghosh. If the reports are to be believed, the movie is a spin-off on a fictional character named Bob Biswas from Kahaani.

