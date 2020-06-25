Suniel Shetty Shares 'major' Throwback Picture With Son Ahan Shetty

Suniel Shetty has been quite active on his Instagram handle lately. The actor currently has two million followers on the social media platform. On the occasion of throwback Thursday, he shared a major throwback photo with his son, Ahan Shetty. Read to know more.

Suniel Shetty shares throwback picture with son

Suniel Shetty took to his Instagram handle to share an old photograph with his son Ahan Shetty. The picture has Suniel standing shirtless in a swimming pool donning his long hair look from the 90s. He is holding little Ahan in his hand while the toddler’s half body is in the pool. The Dhadkan star captioned the post, “Major #Throwback! Aani in the paaaani 💙” [sic]. Take a look at the picture.

Suniel Shetty has two children, a daughter and a son with wife Mana Shetty. The couple was first blessed with a girl, Athiya Shetty on November 5, 1992, and later with a boy, Ahan Shetty on January 15, 1996. Earlier, Suniel shared a picture of Athiya and Ahan while the country was in nationwide lockdown. It has Athiya shouting while Ahan is just standing making a goofy face. The Balwaan star captioned the post, “Home quarantine ! Honey.. how do I shrink the kids ??? #staysafestayawayfromtia” [sic].

Ahan Shetty’s debut in Bollywood

Ahan Shetty will soon be making his Bollywood debut in Tadap opposite Tara Sutaria. It is a romantic action film directed by Milan Luthria. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production banner Nadiadwala Grandson along with Fox Star Studios and Vertex Motion Pictures. Tadap is said to be a remake of 2018 Telugu movie RX 100 starring Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead roles. The remake also features Sikander Kher, Sharat Saxena, Naufal Azmir Khan, Swati Kapoor and Amit Sadh.

Suniel Shetty’s next

Suniel Shetty is also set to star in an action crime film, Mumbai Saga. It has an ensemble cast of John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni, Gulshan Grover and Sharman Josh. The story is set in the 1980s and 1990s Mumbai, showing the changing faces of the city’s people by closing mills to make malls and skyscrapers. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, it is said to be a gangster drama. The shooting of the movie was halted due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. It is bankrolled by T-Series and White Feather Films.

