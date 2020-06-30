Abhishek Bachchan Is All Set For '#Taketwo' As He Completes 20 Years In Bollywood

The last day of June 2020 marks a special day in Abhishek Bachchan's calendar as the actor completed 20 successful years in the Hindi film industry today, i.e. June 30. Junior Bachchan kickstarted his career alongside Kareena Kapoor in J.P. Dutta's 2000's war film Refugee, which marked the debut of both the actors in Bollywood. The Guru actor has been faithfully keeping up with the countdown on Instagram with '#Roadto20' posts, by sharing the number of films that he has been a part of.

As the actor finally achieved the milestone of 20 years in the showbiz today, he took to Instagram early this morning and penned a heartfelt note by sharing his 'amazing experience' of being a part of the film fraternity and thanked his family for being the biggest pillar of strength for him throughout his journey. In his IG post, the Manmarziyaan actor also revealed that he's 'just getting started'.

Abhishek Bachchan is all set for '#taketwo'

Abhishek has given Bollywood several iconic films that have stayed with the audience for years, including Yuva, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Guru, Sarkar, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Bunty Aur Babli, Bol Bachchan, Dostana, Dhoom and Paa to name a few. In his long Instagram post, the actor admitted that surviving 20 years in the film industry seems 'unimaginable' and also expressed writing he feels like he's 'just getting started'. Sharing a digital sketch of all the iconic characters that he's played till date, he captioned the post,

"Time flies when you’re having fun!

#RoadTo20

Today, 20 years ago JP Dutta’s Refugee released. Marking the introduction of yours truly and @kareenakapoorkhan into the world of films. Your first film is always most dear and special; Refugee was no different. An amazing experience! A newcomer could not have asked for anything else. JP sahab was the best teacher. Caring, nurturing and has since been an amazing guiding force for me. The entire cast and crew were so patient,supportive and encouraging. My love and respect for all of them is boundless. Thank you!



It is a blessing and a privilege to be able to look back and recount the last 20 years. Any actor will tell you, getting to make a film is a huge honour. Surviving 20 yrs seems unimaginable. The best part is, I feel like I’m just getting started. I have so much more to prove. So much more to do and I can’t wait....

However, none of this would have been possible without my family!

They have been my inspiration, my strength, my silent support and my “raison d”être”. They allowed me the freedom to figure out whatever I needed to without ever pressurising me, burdening me with expectation. They let me know when they didn’t like a performance and showered me with love when they did. I am because of them and I hope, some day whey they look back and reminisce they feel proud of me.

But, now this is sounding like the end.... nowhere near it. Like I said, I’m just getting started. And “miles to go before I sleep”.

Like the great Sinatra said-

“ The record shows, I took the blows

And did it my way!”

#TakeTwo"

Check out his Instagram post below:

On the career front, Abhishek will next be seen in Kookie Gulat's upcoming biographical crime film titled The Big Bull which will release on Disney+ Hotstar. The actor will also be seen alongside an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Pankaj Tripathi in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming dark anthology comedy titled Ludo. He will also star in Amazon Prime Video's upcoming crime-thriller web series titled Breathe, which will release on July 10.

