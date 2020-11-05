Suniel Shetty's Birthday Wish For Daughter Is Too Adorable

Athiya Shetty turned a year older on Thursday, November 5, 2020. On her special day, a super cute birthday greeting arrived from her father, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. The actor shared a perfect greyscale photograph on his daughter Suniel's 28th birthday on his Instagram story. In his caption, the actor lovingly wrote, "yesssssssssssssssssss it's my birthday" along with red heart emoji. Keep reading to know more:

Suniel Shetty's wish for Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty, daughter of Mana and actor Suniel Shetty, made her Bollywood debut with the 2015-released film Hero. The film featured Aditya Pancholi's son Sooraj Pancholi. The film was a box-office debacle. Later, she also featured in Mubarakan and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

A peek into Athiya Shetty's Instagram

Actor Athiya Shetty is very active on Instagram. She keeps giving fans a sneak peek into her personal and professional life. During the lockdown, she has shared many posts to raise awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, she also extended help through her mother Mana Shetty's organisation named Save The Children India. The actor has also let her fans and followers know that she is a huge foodie and has often shared pictures of her favourite food.

Athiya Shetty's personal life

Athiya Shetty often features in headlines for her rumoured relationship with cricketer KL Rahul. The duo frequently share pictures for each other on their respective social media profiles. Rumours of Athiya and KL Rahul's alleged relationship surfaced in 2019 after the Indian cricket player posted an adorable birthday wish for her on social media.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel Shetty was last seen in Darbar. The movie released earlier this year. The film featured Rajinikanth in the lead role. The actor will next be seen in the film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Mosagallu, Mosagallu, and Mumbai Saga. On the other hand, Athiya Shetty was last seen in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie garnered mixed responses from audiences and critics.

The plot of the film revolves around a young girl who gets married to an older guy (Nawaz). She is desperate to go aboard and gets excited when she learns that her husband has a job in Dubai. But as her husband is hired from the job, she is forced to stay in her homeland. Moreover, the actor has not yet announced any upcoming projects yet.

