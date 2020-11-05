Suniel Shetty Says "I Thank Life Everyday" As He Wishes Athiya Shetty On Her Birthday

Suniel Shetty celebrated the birthday of Athiya Shetty with an adorable post on Instagram. The actor penned down a heartfelt caption for Athiya on the occasion of her birthday. He also added a picture of his daughter to celebrate the moment. A number of fans of the actors wished Athiya on her birthday in the comments section.

Suniel Shetty's sweet wish for daughter Athiya Shetty

Taking to Instagram, Suniel Shetty posted a monochrome picture of Athiya where she can be seen posing with a messy hair look. Thus, on the occasion of Athiya Shetty's birthday, father Suneil Shetty wrote a caption that seemed adorable. He began by addressing Athiya as someone where his life begins and love never ends. Suniel Shetty then went on to wish Athiya on her birthday and said that he thanks life every day for giving him her as a gift. He thus expressed his joy for having Athiya in his life with this caption and also ended it on a positive note with a heart.

Followers of the actor also took to the comments section to wish Athiya Shetty on the occasion of her birthday. A number of renowned personalities too wished her. As seen on their social media handles, Suniel Shetty and Athiya Shetty share an amazing father-daughter bond. Suneil Shetty often posts throwback pictures of Athiya while Athiya too does the same every once in a while. Thus fans have adored their amazing bond over the years.

On the work front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film garnered mixed responses from audiences. The actor has not announced any upcoming projects yet. Suneil Shetty, on the other hand, has a bunch of films lined up where the actor will be seen in both Bollywood as well as south films. One of the most awaited films among the lot is Mosagallu and Mumbai Saga which fans of the actor are eager to watch him in.

