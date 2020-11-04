On Athiya Shetty's Birthday, Here's A Fun Trivia Quiz On The 'Hero' Actor's Life

Actor Athiya Shetty is celebrating her 28th birthday today on Thursday, November 5. From romantic to comedy, the actor has featured in vivid movies in her career span. On the occasion of Athiya Shetty’s birthday, here we have created a fun trivia quiz on the life of the actor. Answer the question to know how well do you know her.
The Ultimate Quiz on Athiya Shetty’s Birthday
1) Athiya Shetty is the daughter of Sunil Shetty who hails from Tulu speaking Bunt Community and Mana Shetty who was born to a Punjabi mother and a Gujarati Muslim father. What is the birthplace of the actor?
- Hyderabad
- Mumbai
- Punjab
- Gujarat
2) In which of the following mentioned prestigious school did Athiya Shetty studied in?
- The Future Foundation School
- GEAR Innovative School
- Cathedral and John Connon School
- Little Angels High School
3) Athiya Shetty later shifted to American School of Bombay, where she participated in school plays alongside which of the following Bollywood stars?
- Sara Ali Khan
- Ananya Panday
- Ishaan Khatter
- Tiger Shroff
4) Athiya Shetty always wanted to pursue her career in acting and to do that she even enrolled herself in an International Film Academy. Which of the following was it?
- New York Film Academy
- California Film Academy
- Canada Film Academy
- Toronto Film Academy
5) Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut alongside Sooraj Pancholi in Nikkhil Advani directed Hero. What was the name of her character in the film?
- Radhika Mathur
- Radha Mathur
- Raveena Mathur
- Rohini Mathur
6) Athiya Shetty made a cameo in Jayesh Pradhan’s romantic flick Nawabzaade. What is the name of the song in which she appeared?
- High Rated Gabru
- Lagi Hawa Dil Ko
- Tere Naal Nachna
- Amma Dekh
7) In which of the following Anees Bazmee’s comedies did Athiya Shetty essay the lead role?
- No Problem
- Welcome Back
- Thank You
- Mubarakan
8) Which of the following Athiya Shetty’s comedy-drama was helmed by Debamitra Biswal?
- Motichoor Chaknachoor
- Mubarakan
- Bole Chudiyan
- Lunch Box
ALSO READ| Athiya Shetty Is In Her 'Big Isolation' Zone, Check Her Recent Instagram Post
9) With which of the following Vogue Beauty Awards was Athiya Shetty honoured with?
- Fresh Face
- Face to Watch Out For
- Beauty Icon
- Beauty Warriors
ALSO READ| Athiya Shetty Shares A Monochrome Selfie; Receives Compliments From Esha And Ileana
10) For her stint in Hero, Athiya Shetty was given which of the following Awards?
- Best Female Debut
- Most Promising actor
- Hottest Pair
- Superstar of Tomorrow
ALSO READ| Athiya Shetty Shares A 'multitasking' Post, Krishna Shroff Tags Kendall Jenner On It; See
Answer Key
- Mumbai
- Cathedral and John Connon School
- Tiger Shroff
- New York Film Academy
- Radha Mathur
- Tere Naal Nachna
- Mubarakan
- Motichoor Chaknachoor
- Face to Watch Out For
- Hottest Pair
ALSO READ| Athiya Shetty Shared A Video On How She Likes Her Coffee; See How Fans React
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.