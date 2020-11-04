On Athiya Shetty's Birthday, Here's A Fun Trivia Quiz On The 'Hero' Actor's Life

Actor Athiya Shetty is celebrating her 28th birthday today on Thursday, November 5. From romantic to comedy, the actor has featured in vivid movies in her career span. On the occasion of Athiya Shetty’s birthday, here we have created a fun trivia quiz on the life of the actor. Answer the question to know how well do you know her.

The Ultimate Quiz on Athiya Shetty’s Birthday

1) Athiya Shetty is the daughter of Sunil Shetty who hails from Tulu speaking Bunt Community and Mana Shetty who was born to a Punjabi mother and a Gujarati Muslim father. What is the birthplace of the actor?

Hyderabad

Mumbai

Punjab

Gujarat

2) In which of the following mentioned prestigious school did Athiya Shetty studied in?

The Future Foundation School

GEAR Innovative School

Cathedral and John Connon School

Little Angels High School

3) Athiya Shetty later shifted to American School of Bombay, where she participated in school plays alongside which of the following Bollywood stars?

Sara Ali Khan

Ananya Panday

Ishaan Khatter

Tiger Shroff

4) Athiya Shetty always wanted to pursue her career in acting and to do that she even enrolled herself in an International Film Academy. Which of the following was it?

New York Film Academy

California Film Academy

Canada Film Academy

Toronto Film Academy

5) Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut alongside Sooraj Pancholi in Nikkhil Advani directed Hero. What was the name of her character in the film?

Radhika Mathur

Radha Mathur

Raveena Mathur

Rohini Mathur

6) Athiya Shetty made a cameo in Jayesh Pradhan’s romantic flick Nawabzaade. What is the name of the song in which she appeared?

High Rated Gabru

Lagi Hawa Dil Ko

Tere Naal Nachna

Amma Dekh

7) In which of the following Anees Bazmee’s comedies did Athiya Shetty essay the lead role?

No Problem

Welcome Back

Thank You

Mubarakan

8) Which of the following Athiya Shetty’s comedy-drama was helmed by Debamitra Biswal?

Motichoor Chaknachoor

Mubarakan

Bole Chudiyan

Lunch Box

9) With which of the following Vogue Beauty Awards was Athiya Shetty honoured with?

Fresh Face

Face to Watch Out For

Beauty Icon

Beauty Warriors

10) For her stint in Hero, Athiya Shetty was given which of the following Awards?

Best Female Debut

Most Promising actor

Hottest Pair

Superstar of Tomorrow

Answer Key

Mumbai Cathedral and John Connon School Tiger Shroff New York Film Academy Radha Mathur Tere Naal Nachna Mubarakan Motichoor Chaknachoor Face to Watch Out For Hottest Pair

