Sunil Grover Apologizes To 'Mother Nature' For Past Deeds, Says 'will Behave In Future'

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover who is known to impress fans with his perfect comic timing and punch-lines, recently shared a post on social media while seeking an apology from nature. Amid several natural calamities that, the actor penned a letter to 'Mother Nature' while asking forgiveness for whatever the humans have done in the past. He also promised of not repeating it in future.

Sunil Grover seeks apology from nature

Sunil shared the post his Twitter handle where he asked Mother Nature to forgive all the people who have done wrong in their past. He also promised on behalf of the people that they will mend their ways and will be careful in the future that they do not disturb the natural cycle. He recalled all the calamities that have occurred so far which includes the deadly coronavirus, locusts attack, earthquakes, and now the cyclone.

Read: Wajid Khan's Demise: Kiara Advani, Sunil Grover, Randeep Hooda & Saiee Pour In Tributes

Read: Important To Find Humour In Current Times And Laugh Your Way Through It: Sunil Grover

Dear mother nature,

If you are also on Twitter, I just want to say sorry mamma... for whatever we did in the past. We shall behave ourselves in future. Pehle Corona, phir tiddi, earthquake ... now cyclone. Theek theek laga lo! — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) June 2, 2020

Several fans of the comedian flocked the comment section with their hot takes on the same. Some of them cursed the ongoing year while the other asked for forgiveness for whatever harm they have caused to the environment over the years. One of the users prayed in the comment section that this year gets over as soon as possible. Another user who was so impressed by this gesture of Sunil that he shared a meme where a man can be seen saluting out of respect. Another user commented that probably the actor can learn to behave but not all. There are even some who will still ruin the forest once things are over. Another user wrote that during this hour of crisis, one thing has been proved that things are happening because of the foolish acts by humans.

Sometime back, the actor shared another important message for his fans while spreading awareness about cancer. The Baaghi actor shared a video on his Twitter handle while giving an important message on smoking. The actor donned the cap of a chef in the video and started cooking his recipe, the ingredients of which included Cadmium, acetone, candle wax, Ammonia in the form of toilet cleaner, Arsenic, Nicotine. The comedian mixed all the ingredients while cooking the “most popular” dish and later showed off the result of the cooking which was a cigarette.

Read: Sunil Grover Delivers Anti-cancer Message With A Thought-provoking Video

Read: Stories Behind How Dara Singh, Tanuj Mahashabde & Sunil Grover Grabbed Their Iconic Roles

(Image credit: Sunil Grover/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.