Sunil Grover delivers anti-cancer message with a thought-provoking video

Comedian-actor Sunil Grover, who is known to entertain people with his comic style, recently surprised his fans with an intriguing video while spreading awareness about cancer. In the video, the actor turned into a chef and shared a recipe that he tried his hands on during the lockdown. In the clip, the actor raised awareness about smoking which is hazardous for health and can also causes cancer.

Sunil Grover shares a thought-provoking video on social media

The Bharat actor shared the interesting video on his Twitter handle while giving an important message on smoking. The actor donned the cap of a chef in the video and started cooking his recipe, the ingredients of which included Cadmium, acetone, candle wax, Ammonia in the form of toilet cleaner, Arsenic, Nicotine. The comedian mixed all the ingredients while cooking the “most popular” dish and later showed off the result of the cooking which was a cigarette.

The Baaghi actor in the video can be heard saying that “though this cigarette looks cool, one can never know that so many harmful chemicals have been used to make this. People who know about this should avoid consuming it.” Later, he concluded the video by asking his fans and followers to avoid consuming such things and stay two steps ahead of the dangerous disease. The actor shared the video along with a thought-provoking cation which said that the facts in this video are so hard-hitting that it forces the comedian as well to think and rethink for himself as well.

Ek nayi type ki recipe try ki hai during lockdown.

The facts in this video are so hard - hitting that it forces me to think and rethink for myself also!@ics_1951@justvoot #RecipeRethink #LiveTobaccoFree #CancerAwareness #TwoStepsAheadOfCancer #voot pic.twitter.com/jD1UFdhAi5 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) May 30, 2020



Several fans of the comedian showed their liking towards the video and even praised him for spreading such messages across on social media. One of the users wrote that it means a lot for his fans that the actor is thinking so much for all. Another user hailed the star for spreading such a message across and expressed his sadness over the number of people who are ignorant of such messages.

This is an awesome way to spread awareness ❤️🤗, we love you SG — paarth bhatt (@whopaarthbhatt) May 30, 2020

It means alot for us that you are going to think for yourself also 😊❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — paarth bhatt (@whopaarthbhatt) May 30, 2020

Appreciate sir, for such powerful message but sad truth , despite of such messages smokers behalf ignorant — Reetha Thomas (@peyuu06) May 30, 2020

I wonder y tobacco is not banned. May be its like kill some and money it generates then feed some. Ironic — RD (@RD00572364) May 30, 2020

