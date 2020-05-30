Stories Behind How Dara Singh, Tanuj Mahashabde & Sunil Grover Grabbed Their Iconic Roles

Many hit television shows comprises of several characters like Hanuman or Iyer from TMKOC that manage to impress the audience and leave a long-lasting mark in the hearts of masses. However, it is a lesser-known fact that characters these characters had interesting 'onboard' stories associated with them. Here is how these characters made it to the prime time television Industry and redefined norms in the TV industry.

Hanuman- Ramayan

Apart from delivering an engaging storyline, the viewers of the much-loved show also appreciated the performance of the actors in the show. Recently, Dara Singh’s son spoke about how his father was selected to play the role of Lord Hanuman in the show. Speaking about the same, Vindu Dara Singh mentioned that Ramanand Sagar had seen Dara Singh's work as Lord Hanuman in a blockbuster film.

Adding to the same, Vindu revealed that Dara Singh has essayed the role of Hanuman in a movie titled 'Bajrang Bali', which was a blockbuster back then. Vindu remarked that Ramanand Sagar was like his family and one day called his father and said that he had seen a dream wherein his father was playing the role of Hanuman in the series and he won’t take no for an answer.

Speaking about the immense appreciation the show received, Vindu mentioned that he is happy that today's younger generation is getting an opportunity to watch the 'beautiful' series and opined that the show shall also instill good values amongst children.

Iyer- TMKOC

Recently, an online news portal reported a trivia related to Tanuj Mahashabde, who portrays the character of Krishnan Iyer In Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Reportedly, the star was first roped in as a writer in the project, however, the show's leading actor Dilip Joshi saw potential in him, while having a conversation with Munmun Dutta during the shoot and remarked that he might make a good 'Iyer'. Reportedly, Dilip Joshi suggested it to the makers and that's how television got its Krishnan Iyer.

Sunil Grover- Gutthi

From his nuanced portrayal as Gutthi on Comedy Nights with Kapil to Dr. Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil Grover has time and again aced his roles smoothly and has managed to get the audience rolling in laughter. However, his character Guthi from CNWK stood out, as the actor received immense praise from fans. It is a lesser-known fact that Sunil Grover modified his character, Guthi after picking up instances from the girls, who studied in his college.

