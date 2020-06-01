Wajid Khan's Demise: Kiara Advani, Sunil Grover, Randeep Hooda & Saiee Pour In Tributes

Bollywood's music composer Wajid Khan passed away on late Sunday at the age of 42. On hearing the devastating news, his fellow colleagues from the industry namely, Kiara Advani, Randeep Hooda, Saiee Manjrekar and Sunil Grover took to their respective social media handles and mourned Wajid Khan's tragic demise. As per reports, Wajid Khan left for his heavenly abode in a Chembur hospital due to complications arising from a kidney infection. Take a look at how celebrities reacted to Wajid's demise.

Kiara Advani

Wajid Khan's demise has left a void in the entertainment industry. Stars and fans in huge numbers are paying last tributes to the music composer on social media. Expressing grief over Wajid Khan’s untimely demise, Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani, on Twitter, wrote, "Gone too soon #WajidKhan Rest in Peace My prayers and thoughts with your family and loved ones."

Gone too soon #WajidKhan Rest in Peace 🙏🏼 My prayers and thoughts with your family and loved ones. — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) June 1, 2020

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda also paid last tribute to his 'brother', Wajid Khan. The Highway actor penned down an emotional note on Twitter. It read, "Such a good, kind man #WajidKhan Rest in peace brother."

Such a good, kind man #WajidKhan Rest in peace brother 🙏🏽 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) June 1, 2020

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Majrekar shared a picture of Wajid Khan on Instagram. She wrote, "Gone too soon ! RIP Wajid Sir." As seen in the picture, ace music composer Wajid Khan is seen smiling away to glory, as he sits on a chair with a mic placed ahead of him. Take a look.

Sunil Grover

Comedian Sunil Grover took to his Instagram and shared a picture of Wajid Khan and wrote, "Wajid bhai you will be missed. The music, passion about your work and your humility. With a heavy heart we say good bye to you. Rest is peace."

According to media reports, Wajid, who was suffering from kidney and heart ailments, was hospitalised in Mumbai. Wajid was reportedly on a ventilator before breathing his last. Salim Merchant, who confirmed the news of Wajid's death, said the composer was hospitalised a few days ago at Surana Hospital, Chembur where his condition deteriorated. "He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection. He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical," Salim told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

