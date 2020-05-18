Anil Kapoor And Subhash Ghai's Movies Together; 'From 'Ram Lakhan' To 'Taal'

Anil Kapoor is popular for his romantic and action films in Bollywood. On the other hand, director Subhash Ghai is popular for introducing some of the best action heroes in Bollywood. Subhash Ghai and Anil Kapoor are known as one of the best actor-director duos for their films like Ram Lakhan and Karma. Here are some of their films together:

Anil Kapoor and Subhash Ghai’s films together

Meri Jung

Meri Jung was the first film for which Subhash Ghai and Anil Kapoor came together. The film starred Girish Karnad, Khushboo, Nutan and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Anil Kapoor’s performance in this film is considered one of his best performances so far. The film is about a man who’s framed for murder. Years later, his son returns to take revenge and prove his father innocent.

Karma

Karma is another film directed by Subhash Ghai with actor Anil Kapoor. Karma was a super hit film and was also a huge success at the box office. Karma also starred Sri Devi along with these two actors. The film is about a jailer, whose family is killed by a terrorist. To avenge the killings, he recruits three-death row prisoners to assist him in the plan.

Ram Lakhan

The film Ram Lakhan is popular for Anil Kapoor’s iconic dance step. Moreover, fans loved Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff on the big screen. Ram Lakhan is considered as one of their most popular and successful films together. Ram Lakhan also starred Madhuri Dixit and Amrish Puri in the lead roles. The film is about two brothers, a police officer and a playboy who vow to take revenge when they get to know about their father’s murderer.

Taal

Anil Kapoor featured in this musical drama film along with actors Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The film Taal is about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who falls in love with a man, who break-up after the boy’s father insults the girl and her family. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan then stands on her feet again with the help of another man. But the problem arises when her ex-lover comes back and she gets into a fix in between loving two men.

Yuvvraaj

Another film for which Anil Kapoor and Subhash Ghai came together was Yuvvraaj. The film also featured Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Zayed Khan in pivotal roles. The film is about two brothers who plan to snatch away their father’s property from their specially-abled brother.

