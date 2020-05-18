Anil Kapoor: Hope We Build 'herd Immunity' And Make A Corona-proof Plan

As the world struggles with the coronavirus outbreak and India is in a state of lockdown, veteran actor Anil Kapoor talks about how the Indian film industry will overcome this pandemic. According to reports, the actor stated that he is confident that the Indian film industry will make a corona virus-proof plan so that filming can continue. Read more:

Anil Kapoor on coronavirus and filming

According to reports, the Mr. India actor recently spoke to a news portal in an interview and state that he is sure that there soon will be “pandemic proof” plan that will ensure the safety of the people and help restart the film shoots at the same time. The actor, who has turned 63 years old, stated how he is highly optimistic about the film industry and its future and how it will soon bounce back to its regular state.

Talking about filming, Kapoor said that he misses being on the sets and doing what he loves the most. He said that he hopes we can build hear immunity soon and emerge stronger than ever by the pandemic and resume our work life. In the interview, he also stated how there is no doubt that the entertainment industry will struggle in the beginning to adapt to the new reality just like any other industry.

Kapoor, who will next be seen in several films like Takth and Mumbai Saga, said that once they figure out the “right mix” there will be an explosion of even better and much more relevant content and formats. The film industry is already on the path where soon there will be a great boom in the digital space. He talked about how the future of formats and technology is being shaped as we speak.

Taking to his social media handle, Anil Kapoor posted a photo to announce that he will be sharing his love story. Here's what he said:

𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘧 𝘢 𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘭𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘺...⁣ 𝘖𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘯𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘪𝘧 𝟷𝟽𝘵𝘩 𝘔𝘢𝘺, 𝘐 𝘴𝘪𝘨𝘯𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘯 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘧𝘪𝘭𝘮 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘩 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘣𝘪𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘱 𝘪𝘯 𝘮𝘺 𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘳, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘰𝘯 𝟷𝟾𝘵𝘩 𝘔𝘢𝘺 𝘐 𝘵𝘰𝘰𝘬 𝘢𝘯 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘣𝘪𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘳 𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘱... 𝘐 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘮𝘺 𝘨𝘪𝘳𝘭𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘥 𝘚𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘢 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘴𝘬𝘦𝘥 𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘮𝘺 𝘸𝘪𝘧𝘦... ⁣ ⁣𝘗𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘣𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴, 𝘸𝘦 𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘣𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘢𝘭𝘴 𝘢𝘴 𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘭! 𝘈𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘦 𝘯𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘭𝘦𝘵 𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘷𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘨𝘦𝘵 𝘩𝘰𝘸 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘸𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘴𝘰 𝘮𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘧𝘶𝘭 𝘧𝘰𝘳!⁣



