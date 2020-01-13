Sunny Deol And Other Actors Who Have Played Characters With The Name Arjun

Finding a good name for a character can often be a struggle. Be it a character name for a novel, short story or even a film. When it comes to Bollywood, there are certain common names in Bollywood movies and certain names that are total newbies. Various actors like Sunny Deol, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, etc have played characters with the same names in different films.

When it comes to character names, some common names in Bollywood movies that made immense noise are Arjun, Karan, Aditya, Amar, Krish, Raj, Simran, Pooja, Rani, etc. One of the most popular Bollywood character names is Arjun. Films like Karan Arjun, Arjun Reddy, Arjun, etc have all adopted the name Arjun for their main lead.

These names are common not only in Bollywood; even parents have today named their kids after these famous Bollywood character names. There are websites with these popular common names in Bollywood movies that fit perfectly for newborn babies. Some other male and female common names in Bollywood movies are Preeti, Payal, Naina, Aryan, Veer, Rohit, etc. Though all these names are hugely popular, the name Arjun in Bollywood seems to be the winner of them all. Movies like Karan Arjun, Arjun Reddy, etc have performed well at the box-office and continue to garner a strong fan-following.

Sunny Deol's lucky name Arjun and some of the films with the same name

1) Arjun

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has done many films in the Hindi film industry with his character named as Arjun. There seems to be no particular reason why so many movies have the name Arjun in it but it's just the way it is. Sunny Deol's movie Arjun is all about life struggles and betrayals. The film did well during its time and Deol received critical appreciation for his role.

2) Arjun Pandit

Arjun Pandit is another film featuring Sunny Deol. This is another film where betrayal plays a huge role. Sunny Deol plays the role of Arjun who turns a gangster and gets betrayed by his lover. Other popular Bollywood character names for Sunny Deol are Ajay and Karan.

3) Arjun Reddy

This is another film by the name Arjun. The film is a popular south film depicting an unstable character called Arjun who falls in love but his lover is forced to marry another. Other than that the name Arjun is so popular that even actors have their names colliding, for e.g, Arjun Rampal, Arjun Bijlani, Arjun Kapoor, etc.

