Allu Arjun Says He Is Ready To Debut In Bollywood Only If THESE Conditions Are Fulfilled

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun recently in an interview talked about the possibility of making his debut in Bollywood. In the interview, Allu Arjun also talked about his upcoming film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Read on to know more details about this story.

Allu Arjun ready for his Bollywood debut?

Allu Arjun is one of the biggest actors in actors in the Telugu film industry. The Arya actor has carved his place in Tollywood with his power-packed performances in films. He enjoys a strong fan following throughout India. Now, while promoting his latest film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun talked about making his debut in Bollywood.

In the interview, the actor talked about the importance of a nice film that comprises of a great director, producer, and script. Allu said that he thinks if there is a very nice film with a great director, producer, and script, he thinks that he is definitely ready for it.

Allu Arjun is returning to the big screen after a year and a half and, as mentioned earlier, he follows a huge fan following throughout the country.

Also read | Allu Arjun's Must-watch Movies That Fans Absolutely Love Him In

The actor also talked about the joy he felt to meet his fans at the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo event. He said that after one and a half years, he met all of them (his fans). He appreciated his fans by stating that even after making a comeback after a year and half, their love for him is still intact, in fact, it is much more now.

Also read | Allu Arjun And Pooja Hegde's Chemistry Loved By Fans In 'Butta Bomma'

Allu Arjun stars alongside actor Pooja Hegde in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It is an action drama and has been directed by Trivikram. This film has been produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna.

Apart from Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also stars Tabu, Jayaram, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Sushanth, and Rajendra Prasad.

Also read | Allu Arjun Comments On Nepotism: "We Are All Brand Ambassadors, What To Say?"

Also read | Allu Arjun: Would Never Do A Film Like 'Arjun Reddy' As I Don't Have The Mindset For It

Image Courtesy: Allu Arjun Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.